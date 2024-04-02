Liberia: Binda Foundation Identifies With Muslims in Gbarpolu County

The Binda Foundation has donated assorted food items valued at over LD$120,000 to at least seven mosques in Gbarma District, Gbarpolu County, in celebration of Ramadan. The donation, which includes rice, soft drinks, cooking oil, tea bags, and sugar, aims to support Muslim communities during this holy season.

Held Friday, March 29, 2024 in Gbarma District, the donation saw over seven mosques in the district benefiting. Presenting the food items, the Foundation Country Director, Hon. Prince Vongbor said Muslims in the district hold a special place in the heart of the the Foundation.

"Gbarma District is strong today because of our muslim brothers and sisters," he stressed. "That is while we thought to identified with them during this season. We are aware that praying for our community and nation daily can be challenging especially during these difficult times."

Vongbor said the foundation takes pride in helping and advocating for the underprivileged-of which the Muslim community is a part. With the donation, the foundation hope it bridges food security gaps faced by Muslims across the district during this fastive season.

As part of Friday's event, the Foundation also donated LD$50,000 to the Gbarma Youth Development Association. Presented to the youth leadership, the funds seeks to aid youth people in its upcoming election in the county.

Meanwhile, Vongbor named numerous assistance the foundation continues to offer across the district-ranging from education, women empowerment, information and technology, youth development as well as agriculture.

Weeks ago, the foundation donated modern radio equipment to Voice of Gbarpolu valued at over LD$120,000 and collaborated with several civil society organizations as part of this year's International Women's Day.

However, responding to Friday's donation, Gbarma town Mosque Imma, Mohammed Seh praised the foundation for the donation- citing it would benefit over 100 Muslims across the District. Describing the donation as timely, Seh encouraged the foundation to continue its gesture to citizens across the county noting that citizens of Gbarma were proud of the extraordinary work being done.

"Since the Binda Foundation commenced reaching out to citizens in Gbarpolu in 2020, our lives have begun changing."he praised. "We pray that God grants the foundation long life and prosperity so they can continue to help us."

The Gbarma Town Mosque Imma also used the occasion to called on the Foundation to assist in the construction of Islamic school, which he described as needed for Islamic youth education.

Speakers in other benefiting towns included, madam Musu Williams, Parkers Town Mosque Chair, Dewah Clan Chief, Chief Varney Tweah as well as Beato Mosque Chairperson, Hawa Gola, all of whom thanked the Foundation for the gesture and promised to work with the Foundation in the months ahead.

Friday's event attracted scores of Muslims, youth and officials from Gbarma District who thanked the foundation for its gesture and continuous support to the county. Towns benefiting from Friday's donation included Gbarma, Beatoe and Parker town. Others were Zuo, Yarngayah, N'jaboi and Tarkpoima among others

"Today, we want each of you to know that the Binda Foundation is here to support you," he said. "We are proud to our Muslims brothers and sisters during Ramadan and we hope that their prayers for our nation and people be answered," the Foundation County Director, Prince Vongbor intoned.

In the coming months, Vongbor said a micro-finance loan scheme, as well as adult literacy program will be launched in the county. He noted that the foundation will shortly being the process of identifying deserving beneficiaries across towns and villages.

Totaling LD$4million dollars, the loan scheme is expected to target over 200 families across Gbarma District. In addition to the loan scheme, an educational resource hub will shortly be established in the district to cater to the needs of students and teachers.

Headquarters in the United States, the Binda Foundation caters to all citizens in the areas of education, agriculture, healthcare, technology and infrastructure development. Established in 2020, the foundation has invested over LD$7million towards education, women empowerment, youth development, sports, and information technology amongst others.