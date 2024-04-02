Liberia: Blackman Warriors Seals First Division Promotion

Monrovia — Liberia football Association Orange Second Division League leader, Black Man Warrior, has gained promotion to the First Division of Liberian football.

The club secured its promotion for the 2024/25 league season after a 2-1 victory over Nimba United at the Northstar Stadium in Mount Barclay on Friday March 29,2024.

Goals from Thomas Barr and Augustine Dayougar were enough to guarantee the Warrior's spot in the top flight of Liberian football for the upcoming season.

The victory increases Warrior's points to 61 from 26 league games as the club sits top of the 16 teams table with four points ahead of second place Shaita FC.

Coach Abraham Sese and his boys have been in super form since the start of the season winning 19 of their 26 matches played so far.

BMW is the first second-division club to confirmed its standing for the upcoming season.

The club promotion to first division serves as a remarkable achievement for the club having spent just two seasons in second division.

Warriors will now be hoping to win the Second Division Championship which will be a big boost for the club. They will be required to win at least two and draw one of their remaining four games.