Liberia: Ghana Embassy Holds Mentorship Program for John Kofi Asmah United Methodist High School

Monrovia — The Ghana Embassy in Monrovia on 29th March, 2024, held a mentorship program for the final year students of John Kofi Asmah United Methodist High School at the Residence of the Head of Mission, Ambassador Kingsford Amoako.

The two-hour programme entailed motivational sessions by seven (7) speakers, including the South African Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, H.E Prof. Iquabal Jhazbhay; Consul-General of the Republic of Belgium to Liberia, Mr. Wael Hariz; Country Manager of Cathlic Relief Services, Ms. Abena Amedormey; CEO of Karish Eye Care, Dr. Catherine S. Gaisie; Country Manager for Groupe Nduom Liberia, Mr. Ambrose Houphouet; President of the Ghanaian Professionals Association, Mr. Eric Ellington Agyedenah, and Mr. George Idun-Sam; consultant.

Opening the session, Ambassador Amoako intimated that children were the key to success of any country and charged the students to use the opportunity they were receiving as a boost to perform very well in the West Africa examinations to make Liberia proud.

Making further remarks, Ambassador Kingsford Amoako, emphasized that the students should endeavor to make excellent grades to enable them qualify for scholarships and support from benevolent donors. He told them that textbooks for their courses will be provided by himself and the Inspirational Speakers, adding that extra classes has also been paid for to ensure their success in the upcoming WASSCE examinations. He cautioned the students against what they put on social media because it can hinder them from attaining opportunities in future.

The South African Ambassador, H.E Prof. Iquabal Jhazbhay, who spoke after Ambassador Amoako, touched on the importance of education in all aspects of life. He cited Nelson Mandela's statement that "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world". He, therefore, advised the students that in order to excel in their upcoming WASSCE examinations, they should exercise patience, discipline and hard work.

The Consul General, Mr. Wael Hariz, on his part, stated that future success is not determined by where someone is located but rather their actions and decisions. He encouraged the students to see education as the key to a bright future. He added that with perseverance and resilience the students can achieve their goals in life.

Dr. Catherine S. Gaisie called on the students should set high standards, because they are competing in the world not just in Liberia and advised the them to choose careers they have passion for. President of the Ghanaian Professional Association, Mr. Eric Ellington Agyedenah, charged to students to show determination and discipline, as these values can enable them achieve good grades.

According to Ms. Abena Amedormey, what the students believe about themselves is the most important, not the negative comments from society. She urged the students to prepare very well for the WASSCE examination and desist from spending undue hours on social media.

Mr. Georg Idun-Sam, discussions consultant, stated that the students should pursue knowledge that will enable them to have an advantage in life to secure good jobs in future and encouraged them to learn a second international language such as French.

The CEO of Kendeja Resorts, Mr. Ambrose Houphouet, said the students must take their studies seriously, urging them not to forget to seek Gods favor to be assured of a successful future.

H.E Kingsford Amoako together with the other dignitaries presented textbooks to the Principal of John Kofi Asmah United Methodist High School, Rev. Jame Fogbeh, on behalf of the school. H.E Kingsford Amoako acknowledged the financial contributions of H.E Prof. Iquabal Jhazbhay, Mr. Wael Hariz and Mr. Ambrose Houphouet. Mr. George Idun-Sam of the Ghanaian professionals group also pledged to provide scholarship opportunities.