Nigeria: 'Why National Grid Collapses'

1 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

Idowu Oyebanjo, a power system engineer, has revealed some factors responsible for the national grid collapse in Nigeria.

Oyebanjo disclosed this when highlighting issues affecting effective power supply in Nigeria during an interview on Channels TV's Politics Today on Monday.

National grid had collapsed twice this year, throwing Nigerians into total darkness.

But during the interview, the energy expert said that Nigeria needed to produce three times its current power generation to meet demand, saying energy waste was one of the contributing factors to national grid collapse.

Oyebanjo said, "Power grid collapse occurs for too many reasons and these are very complex issues including vandalism. It is very important to state because if a power tower is vandalised, the electric overhead lines come down and then power is disrupted.

"So, vandalism is one of the major causes of grid collapse. There is also the problem of generation and networks and the problem of networks.

"Essentially the power grid collapses if there is an imbalance between generation and consumption. Whenever you have a mismatch between what is generated and what is being consumed, then you have a problem with the frequency. And once the frequency goes below a certain level, then the grid will collapse.

"So many things can cause that. For example, if you have a situation of load rejection that may lead to collapse. If you have a shortage of gas like the one that happened a few days ago the grid can collapse."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.