Nigeria: Two Killed, Many Houses Burnt As Benue Boils Again

At least two people were killed in a fresh communal crisis which broke out at North Bank, a suburb of Makurdi metropolis in Benúe State.

Many houses were burnt and residents sustained injuries when fight broke out between Tiv and Jukun natives on Sunday and continued on Monday.

Commander of a local vigilante known as Operation Shara (Sweep) in North Bank, Nura Umar, told our correspondent that two persons who were involved in menial job were killed in the heat of the crisis.

Umar said, "It's really bad. Many houses were burnt in Agatashi community at the river bank of old bridge around timber shade and abattoir side. It's a fight between Jukun and Tiv.

"Two persons selling things on wheelbarrow were victims of the crisis. They were caught and killed. We buried them today. Yesterday, Sunday, they shot two people while in church. They didn't die; they are in the hospital."

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Benúe, SP Catherine Anene, did not yet respond to calls put through her telephone as at the time of filing this report.