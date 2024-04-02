Nigeria: Hajj - Jigawa Govt Donates N1m Each to Intending Pilgrims

1 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has approved N1 million subsidy for each of the prospective pilgrims from the state for this year's Hajj.

Director-General of the Jigawa Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ahmed Umar Labbo, disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital.

According to him, the governor took the decision following the recent increase in the Hajj fares by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

"There are people who already made their complete payment, but suddenly there was an increment in the Hajj fares, the increase of Hajj Fares is a great challenge to many intending Pilgrims," Labbo stated.

He urged intending pilgrims from the state to ensure that they remit the remaining balance of over nine hundred and eighteen thousand naira to the board.

The Director General pointed out that those to benefit from the Hajj Subsidy were those who have already paid part payment to the board.

