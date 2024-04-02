Nigeria: No Opposition Merger Can Unseat Tinubu in 2027 - Nabena

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has affirmed his unwavering belief that President Bola Tinubu's administration will not be derailed by any coalition efforts.

Nabena's declaration followed the rumoured planned merger and realignments ongoing among the political actors towards the formation of a mega party to wrestle power from the APC in 2027.

In a statement he signed on Tuesday in Abuja, Nabena drew a comparison between Tinubu's presidency and that of former President Muhammadu Buhari, emphasising the continuity and resilience of the APC's leadership.

"Just as former President Muhammadu Buhari completed his eight-year tenure, I am confident that President Bola Tinubu, by the grace of God, will do the same. Not even the emergence of a mega party or merger will hinder his progress," Nabena stated.

The APC stalwart further highlighted on the need for national unity and support for Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, urging both the South and North to rally behind the president.

Nabena's remarks underscored the belief in Tinubu's ability to deliver on his promises and lead Nigeria towards prosperity.

"The South will not be divided; we stand united, and by God's grace, President Tinubu's health will be steadfast as he leads our country to the promise land," he added.

In the same vein, Nabena also voiced his strong support for the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, asserting that no form of political machination will prevent him from completing his term.

"Senator Akpabio will finish his tenure as the Chairman of the National Assembly in grand style. We are confident in the representation our leaders are providing in the National Assembly," said Nabena, reinforcing a vote of confidence in the leadership.