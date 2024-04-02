West Africa: Nigeria's Electricity Customers Rose to 12.1 Million in Q4 2023 - NBS

"Total customer numbers in Q4 2023 stood at 12.12 million from 11.71 million in Q3 2023, showing an increase of 3.46 per cent," NBS said.

The bureau revealed this in its Nigeria electricity report detailing energy bills, revenue generated, and customers by DisCos (Q4 2023), which was published on Monday.

"Total customer numbers in Q4 2023 stood at 12.12 million from 11.71 million in Q3 2023, showing an increase of 3.46 per cent," the NBS said.

On a year-on-year basis, the statistics office said customer numbers in Q4 2023 rose by 9.59 per cent from 11.06 million reported in Q4 2022.

Similarly, it said metered customers stood at 5.61 million in Q4 2023, indicating a decrease in the growth rate of 1.32 per cent from 5.68 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

"On a year-on-year basis, this grew by 9.38 per cent from the figure reported in Q4 2022, which was 5.13 million."

In addition, the bureau said estimated customers during the quarter were 5.83 million, which decreased 3.34 per cent from 6.03 million in Q3 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers decreased by 1.73 per cent in Q4 2023 from 5.93 million in Q4 2022.

Revenue

The bureau explained that revenue collected by the distribution company (DisCos) during the period was N294.95 billion from N260.16 billion in Q3 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, revenue generated in the reference period rose by 26.96 per cent from N232.32 billion recorded in Q4 2022.

"Electricity supply was 6,432. (Gwh) in Q4 2023 from 5,732 (Gwh) in the previous quarter.

"However, on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply increased by 14.64 per cent compared to 5,611 (Gwh) reported in Q4 2022," the report said.