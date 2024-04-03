Ghana - What's Causing the 'Dumsor' Blackouts?

Ghanaians are reeling under power cuts popularly known as "dumsor." Now, unpaid utility bills, poor infrastructure maintenence and a stuttering economy threaten to plunge the entire country back into rolling outages.

As night falls near the town of Tamale in northern Ghana, Rakiya Mumuni must scramble to find a candle. Once the single light is flickering in her small kitchen, Rakiya can begin cooking.

"Sometimes we use our phones but because we were not aware [of a pending power outage], now my phone is off and I have to depend on this candle here," she told DW.

There's been an electricity outage in Rakiya's Gumani neighborhood since morning, so she hasn't been able to charge her cellphone.

Ghanaian neighborhoods like Rakiya's have been experiencing prolonged electricity outages over the past few weeks.

It's part of a nationwide power crisis that affects not only residential consumers like Rakiya but also businesses -- big and small.

By the roadside in Tamale, the power outage has left many welders idle. As a result, Alhassan Abdul Rahaman, for one, has lost work.

"One military man came last Friday for us to make a window for him. We gave him [a set] time to come back for it," Rahaman told DW. "But due to the 'dumsor' we couldn't deliver it and the man was about to attack us."

'Dumsor dumsor' -- a phrase in Ghana's Akan language that translates to 'power cut' -- has become shorthand for describing Ghana's electricity woes, in the same way people in South Africa refer to 'loadshedding.'

What's causing the power outages?

The local electricity regulator blames the power cuts on overloaded transformers. But experts say it is partly due to the country's inability to pay private electricity suppliers, who provide the bulk of Ghana's electricity.

Ghana's state power company, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), owes over $1.7 billion (€1.6 billion) to these suppliers.

The sum of unpaid bills has become so vast that power suppliers have often refused to continue supplying electricity.

The Ghanaian parliament is among those in arrears. In March it was plunged into darkness over a debt of $1.8 million, according to the ECG.

Salifu Mubarik, an economist at the University for Development Studies in Tamale, said it will take urgent and deliberate investment to get the country out of the situation.

"Looking at the current debt we have accumulated as a country pending the restructuring that is still ongoing, I doubt whether the government can meet the demands of the independent power producers," Mubarik told DW

"The best thing government can do is to renegotiate with them."

Return to power cuts

Ghana, a country that is rich in mineral resources, is seen as in danger of falling back into a situation like that of the period between 2012 and 2016, when it faced a grave power crisis.

The situation was relatively stable for nearly a decade -- but it is beginning to deteriorate again, with many blaming the current threat on poor governance.

Despite the power woes, Ghana is not short of natural resources. It boasts three hydro-electric dams: Akosombo, Kpong and Bui.

It also has significant offshore oil and gas reserves, though these are yet to be fully exploited.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 63% of Ghanaian electricity is generated though natural gas, with 34% coming from hydropower.

Despite this, a majority of Ghanaians do not have a steady supply of electricity, especially in rural areas.

'Tragic consequences'

In 2021, the IEA reported that the average Ghanaian consumes 0.572 megawatt-hours of electricity, compared 5.924 megawatt-hours for the average German.

Still, a majority of Ghanaians do not have a steady supply of electricity, especially in rural areas. Poor maintainence of existing electricity infrastructure, and Ghana's current economic downturn have been partialy blamed for the blackouts.

And the power cuts have also led to individual tragedy.

Last week, Ghanaian media reported that a 24-year-old mother blamed a power outage at the Tema General Hospital for the death of her 3-day-old baby.

While health officials later denied that the child's death was the result of a power cut or hospital equipment not functioning, the story still shocked ordinary Ghanaians, like Irene Dery, who lives in Tamale.

"When I saw the video of the baby dying at the Tema hospital, I became so devastated and so depressed, and I asked myself -- where is this country heading to?" she told DW.

Increased demand for power

According to Ghana's Energy Commission,electricity consumption in the residential sector has been steadily increasing at the rate of 4.3% annually in the last two decades, partly due to rapid urbanization and population growth.

Northern Ghana in particular is experiencing high heatwaves this year, and engineer Issahaku Mubarik, an energy expert at the University for Development Studies, said ordinary people have been investing in ways to mitigate the hot temperatures -- often in ways that require even more electricity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This has made a lot of people to go in for air conditioners, and with more air conditioners it means that our electricity usage will spike up," Mubarik told DW.

"Infrastructure planning should have projected and made adequate provision to take care of but they've not been able to make that provision."

Meanwhile, back in Gumani, Rakiya Mumuni's refrigerator could barely keep her perishable food fresh due to the unstable power supply and low voltage. She's had to dispose of the rotting food -- a waste.

Rakiya and others want the electricity company to roll out a power cut schedule for Ghanaians to plan their lives -- like in the old days.

"Some years back we had this dumsor, and then they told us the time -- maybe 6 to 6 and we could prepare and know what to do," she told DW.

"But now it's not like that. They can just take the light when they like, it just goes off anytime you are not aware, you are not prepared."

This article has been adapted by Cai Nebe from a radio report that was broadcast on DW's daily podcast AfricaLink