Senegal Inaugurates Youngest President, Who Promises Change

Former tax inspector Bassirou Diomaye Faye is Senegal's youngest president ever. He has vowed to fight corruption and renegotiate contracts with foreign companies.

Former tax inspector Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in as Senegal's president on Tuesday.

At 44, he is Senegal's youngest president ever.

Faye defeated Amadou Ba, who was supported by outgoing President Macky Sall's ruling coalition.

What did Faye say at his inauguration?

Senegal's new president said that his victory showed that voters wanted change.

"The results of the election showed a profound desire for change," Faye said after taking the oath of office.

"Senegal will be a country of hope, at peace, with an independent justice system and a stronger democracy," he said.

He promised "systemic change," adding that he believed voters expressed an "aspiration for greater sovereignty, development and well-being."

Faye had promised to renegotiate oil, gas and mineral contracts with foreign operators.

"I will work towards preserving peace and national cohesion and make sure we preserve our most cherished resource, our national stability," he said.

Over a dozen heads of state and regional representatives attended the ceremony, including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The military juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger also sent representatives.

Faye wins election after months of unrest

Faye was released from prison less than two weeks before the March 24 election along with popular opposition figure Ousmane Sonko.

Sonko was barred from running in the election over a defamation conviction and subsequently threw his weight behind Faye's candidacy, making regular appearances on the campaign trail.

The amnesty deal that saw Sonko and Faye's release was reached after months of political unrest triggered by the postponement of Senegal's presidential election.

Ahead of the election, Faye released a declaration of his assets to show transparency and called on other candidates to the same. In his first speech as president-elect, he promised to fight corruption and reform the economy.

Faye won over 54% of the vote in the March election. Since he won a majority of votes in the first round, there was no run-off vote.

sdi/lo (AP, AFP, Reuters)