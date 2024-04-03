Nigerian Army Troops Kill Five Violent Extremists, Foil Kidnapping of Church Members

The troops also recovered a cache of arms from the extremists.

The troops of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have killed five persons it described as violent extremists, foiled a kidnapping attempt and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Taraba State.

This was disclosed in an unsigned statement posted on the Army Official X account on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the troops acted decisively on intelligence on the plan of the extremists to kidnap some church members returning from church programme in Wukari along Tor - Tse and Takum road.

It also said troops of the 93 Battalion deployed in Wukari swiftly swung into action and tactically lay in wait for the extremists and the insurgents In the early hours of Tuesday.

The troops, the statement further said, made contact with the extremists and engaged them in a fierce gun battle leading to the killing of four of them and recovery of two AK 47 Rifles, one Pump Action Rifle and two AK 47 magazines.

The army also said on 27 March, troops while on patrol around Chanchanji Ward of Takum Local Government Area, came in contact with some suspected violent extremists.

It said the troops responded with superior firepower leading to the killing of one extremist and the recovery of one locally fabricated FN pistol, two rounds of 9MM ammunition and one mobile phone belonging to the criminals.

"This successful operation demonstrates the unwavering commitment of 6 Brigade to protecting the lives and properties of the citizens," the statement said.

Read full statement below

TROOPS NEUTRALIZE 5 EXTREMISTS, FOIL KIDNAP ATTEMPTS, RECOVER CACHE OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION IN TARABA

In a significant operation aimed at maintaining peace and security in Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army have neutralized 5 violent extremists, foiled kidnapping attempts and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

The troops while acting on actionable intelligence on the plan of the extremists to kidnap some church members returning from church program in Wukari along Tor - Tse and Takum road acted decisively. Troops of 93 Battalion deployed in Wukari swiftly swung into action and tactically lied in wait for the violent extremists and the Insurgents In the early hours of today 2 April 2024.

The troops made contact with the extremists and engaged them in a fierce gun battle leading to the neutralisation of 4 extremists and recovery of 2 AK 47 Rifles, 1 Pump Action Rifle and 2 AK 47 magazines.

Similarly, on 27 March 2024 troops while on Patrol around Chanchanji Ward of Takum Local Government Area came in contact with suspected violent extremists. Troops responded with superior fire power leading to the neutralization of 1 extremist and recovery of 1 Locally fabricated FN Pistol, 2 rounds of 9MM ammunition and 1 mobile phone belonging to the criminal.

This successful Operation demonstrates the unwavering commitment of 6 Brigade to protecting the lives and property of the citizens, while making the state and environ a safer place for businesses to strive. We implore members of the public to continue supporting the military by providing timely and credible information on any suspicious movement or activities of criminals within the state.