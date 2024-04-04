South Africa: Cosatu Welcomes the Resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) welcomes the resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula from Parliament with immediate effect. We support this decision to spare Parliament, the African National Congress (ANC) and the nation of the spectacle currently unfolding with regards to the investigation of corruption allegations against her.

Ms. Mapisa-Nqakula has served the ANC and the nation over many years, from the underground and the ANC's former armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe, to exile. She has played an important role since 1994 holding a variety of senior positions in Parliament and Cabinet.

Whilst affirming the right of all persons to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, it would have been untenable for the former Speaker to continue holding office given the serious crimes she is currently being investigated for by the National Prosecuting Authority. It would have been a distraction we could ill afford.

We wish Ms. Mapisa-Nqakula well during this period. Her decision to step back and resign is a correct one for her, Parliament and the nation.

Whilst we do not celebrate the difficulties experienced by any person, the Federation applauds progress made by government led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC to overcome the devastation of the decade of state capture, to affirm the rule of law, to uproot the cancer of corruption and to hold any person found wanting accountable irrespective of the position they may hold in government or the private sector. This is a sign that efforts to renew not only the ANC but also government and the nation are gaining momentum. This we must applaud.