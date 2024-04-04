South Africa: Former Speaker Arrives at Police Station to Surrender

DIRCO / GCIS / Flickr
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
4 April 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Former speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula surrendered herself to officials from the Investigating Directorate at the Lyttelton Police Station in Centurion on Thursday morning, following her sudden resignation the previous night, reports News24.

Mapisa-Nqakula had previously evaded arrest for weeks but is now slated to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on corruption charges, with an expected bail application. The National Prosecuting Authority has said that it won't oppose bail in this case.

This comes after Mapisa-Nqakula officially resigned as National Assembly Speaker due to allegations of corruption.

"My resignation is in no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the allegations being levelled against me. I have made a decision in order to uphold the integrity and sanctity of our Parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing the people of South Africa," she said.

Her resignation follows the dismissal of her urgent appeal by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which aimed to prevent the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service from arresting her on corruption charges.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.