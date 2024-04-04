South Africa: Former Speaker Arrives at Police Station to Surrender

Former speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula surrendered herself to officials from the Investigating Directorate at the Lyttelton Police Station in Centurion on Thursday morning, following her sudden resignation the previous night, reports News24.

Mapisa-Nqakula had previously evaded arrest for weeks but is now slated to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on corruption charges, with an expected bail application. The National Prosecuting Authority has said that it won't oppose bail in this case.

This comes after Mapisa-Nqakula officially resigned as National Assembly Speaker due to allegations of corruption.

"My resignation is in no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the allegations being levelled against me. I have made a decision in order to uphold the integrity and sanctity of our Parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing the people of South Africa," she said.

Her resignation follows the dismissal of her urgent appeal by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which aimed to prevent the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service from arresting her on corruption charges.