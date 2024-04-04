Ghana: VP Bawumia Cuts SOD for 200-Bed Hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has cut the sod for the construction of four-storey, 200-bed hostel facility for the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra.

The multi-purpose hostel, which is being funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), is in fulfilment of a pledge Dr. Bawumia made to the Seminary, following a request by the College for assistance during its 2022 Congregation, which Dr. Bawumia graced.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony at the Seminary in Accra on Wednesday morning, Dr. Bawumia said, the construction marks an important milestone to ease the accommodation deficit of the school and also improve learning.

"It is with great pleasure and excitement that we gather here today for the sod-cutting ceremony, marking the commencement of the construction of a 200-bed, four-storey hostel," Dr. Bawumia said.

"The occasion symbolises not just the beginning of a building project but also the dawn of a new chapter in the history of Trinity Theological Seminary. It is indeed an honour to join you all for this sod-cutting ceremony, which for me, is a very important milestone in addressing the accommodation deficit of the institution," he added.

The Trinity Theological Seminary, Dr. Bawumia stressed, is befitting of such a magnificent facility, even as a private institution, considering the role it plays in nurturing persons of good values.

"The Trinity Theological Seminary, as an institution that trains and instills Godly values, the construction of this hostel will not only provide the much-needed accommodation for the students, but will also serve as a hub for more learning and growth. It will be a

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

space where students from diverse backgrounds come together to exchange ideas," he said.

Dr. Bawumia also acknowledged the immense contributions of Churches and other faith-based groups to the development of Ghana, especially in the areas of education and healthcare, adding that such collaborations and support by government, complement their efforts.

"Where would Ghana be today, without all the schools and hospitals churches and other faith-based groups have built in the country?" he asked.

Dr. Bawumia also expressed gratitude to a number of people who have contributed to making the commencement of the project possible, including the management of

Trinity Theological Seminary, the Honourable Minister for Education, the Board of Trustees and Management of the GETFUND, as well as the Board and Management of GTEC.

Facilities for the hostel will include accommodation, study area, sports Centre, kitchenette, among others.