Liberia - Former Nimba PMC Chairman Condemns Asset Recovery Strategy

A former Chairman of the Nimba Project Management Committee has strongly condemned the strategies that are being employed by the committee on Asset Recovery, saying that "it doesn't meet professional standards."

In an open letter addressed to the head of the team, Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, and members of his team on Monday, April 1, Peterson Walker called and said the first exercise undertaken by the recovery team with the seizure of private vehicles on the streets does not meet professional standards, so it's important to revisit the strategies.

As a member of the Unity Party, Walker believes that all citizens deserve good governance, regardless of their political affiliation -- adding that a different and more professional approach to governance is required to avoid repeating the negative experiences of the previous CDC-led government.

Asset recovery, Walker noted, is a new concept in our governance process and requires a well-structured approach, where a clear roadmap and operational flow are essential before taking action against individuals who may resist the law.

"While it may be premature to question your team's technical capacity based on the initial steps taken, it's crucial to recognize that the asset recovery agenda is closely tied to the peace and security of our country," he said.

Walker, who is now a resident of Canada, said a well-structured process will help prevent resistance that could disrupt peace and undermine the rescue agenda.

He further noted that the establishment requires four departments or components within the Assets Recovery institution, including Administration, Asset Identification, Asset Recovery Legal Department, and Asset Recovery Retrieval.

Adding, he said, "Each department should have clearly defined responsibilities and workflows."

"The Administration should provide support, Asset Identification should focus on research and utilize GSA records, the Legal Department should handle fact-finding and investigations, while the final stage should be the Asset Recover or Retrieval," he said.

Walker narrated that a well-structured framework for these responsibilities will help avoid chaos and ensure the successful execution of the president's asset recovery agenda.

"As partisans of the Unity Party and citizens of Liberia, it is our responsibility to offer professional opinions on issues that may threaten our security," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I also encourage heads of institutions to seek professional consultants to support various initiatives," he maintains.

He urged those close to the president to recognize that being preferred by the president doesn't negate the need for additional assistance to succeed in our roles.

He asserted that Liberians suffered from six years of poor leadership under the CDC-led administration, which led to protests across the country and violations of institutional laws.

He said because of the suffering, the standard bearer Unity Party and now President of Liberia Amb. Joseph N. Boakai introduced a slogan that says, 'Rescue Mission.'

"While our victory was important, it's essential to prioritize good governance. "I urge those with the president's ear and those preferred by the president to assist in delivering our "Rescue Agenda" on behalf of the Unity Party and all supporters to adequately represent the true image of the president," he said.

"As you can see," he said, "The president has shown a strong commitment to starting his government with knowledgeable professionals who can quickly improve the economy and lead the nation to recovery."

"However," he concluded, "it is also important to address human rights violations, uphold the rule of law, and prioritize good governance while pursuing other agendas."