Liberia: Apm Terminals Liberia Lights Up Bright Star Orphanage

APM Terminals Liberia proudly announces the completion and dedication of a newly constructed kitchen at the Bright Star Orphanage in Sackie Town, Todee District, in collaboration with Cooperative Aid Incorporated. This Corporate Social Initiative aims to enhance the living environment for the children, fostering a space of warmth, nourishment, and hope.

The ceremony, held on February 10, 2024, marked a significant milestone with the unveiling of the new kitchen, built with dining area and pantry facilities. Alongside this, APM Terminals Liberia installed an innovative 18Kw Solar Power System, backed by a 28.8Kw battery capacity, ensuring sustainable and reliable energy for years to come.

"We are thrilled to see the completion of this project, which not only provides a modern and efficient kitchen for the orphanage but also aligns with our commitment to sustainable practices," said Clay Crain, Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia. "The addition of the 18Kw Solar Power System with 28.8Kw battery capacity will not only reduce our carbon footprint but also provide reliable energy for the Bright Star Orphanage, supporting their operations and enhancing the lives of the children."

The Bright Star Orphanage Project stands as a testament to APM Terminals Liberia's dedication to corporate social responsibility and uplifting communities in need.

As a symbol of unity and solidarity, a meal-sharing activity was organized during the ceremony, allowing guests to share a meal with the children and staff of the orphanage.

"We are deeply grateful to APM Terminals Liberia for their generous contribution, which includes the innovative solar power system," expressed Mr. Albert Washington, District Education Officer, District 1, Montserrado County. "This new kitchen, coupled with sustainable energy, will create a nurturing environment where the children can thrive and grow."

The installation of the 18Kw Solar Power System with 28.8Kw battery capacity not only ensures a reliable energy source for the Bright Star Orphanage but also reflects APM Terminals Liberia's commitment to sustainable initiatives that benefit both the community and the environment.