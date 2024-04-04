Nigeria: Bobrisky in EFCC Detention

4 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

The EFCC has detained popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky.

The spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the crossdresser's detention to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Mr Oyewale said Bobrisky was arrested for naira mutilation.

He said: "Yes, he's with us in our Lagos State Command. I want to confirm to you that he's in our custody for currency mutilation and abuse of naira.

"We are investigating him, and he will be charged to court."

The crossdresser was invited by the EFCC on Tuesday but turned himself in on Wednesday.

A source at the agency said the crossdresser was captured on video spraying wads of Naira at the premiere of Eniola Ajao's 'Beasts of Two Worlds' movie.

Bobrisky had been in the news in the last few weeks for his infamous 'Best Dressed Female' award at the 'Beast of Two World' premiere in Lagos and for his spat with Portable.

Mr Oyewale said Bobrisky will be charged to court.

Details later.

