Senegal: Separation of Party and State in Progress in Senegal

During the presidential election in The Gambia, the PDOIS Manifesto called for separation of party and state by declaring that the PDOIS candidate will vacate all party seats once elected as president. It was emphasised that executive power should be exercised to promote the general welfare of the people and not to promote the interest of the members of one party alone.

The principle of separating party and state is now being exercised in Senegal. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has declared that he will no longer be the Secretary-General of PASTEF by virtue of the fact that he is now the President of Senegal.

This marks a new beginning of having a president who would be under the control of the people and the people alone. The president would be devoted entirely to state matters and would not be influenced by party associates or spend every minute of his tenure with party associates in order to prepare for the next elections.