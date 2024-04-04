Senegal: Separation of Party and State in Progress in Senegal

4 April 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

During the presidential election in The Gambia, the PDOIS Manifesto called for separation of party and state by declaring that the PDOIS candidate will vacate all party seats once elected as president. It was emphasised that executive power should be exercised to promote the general welfare of the people and not to promote the interest of the members of one party alone.

The principle of separating party and state is now being exercised in Senegal. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has declared that he will no longer be the Secretary-General of PASTEF by virtue of the fact that he is now the President of Senegal.

This marks a new beginning of having a president who would be under the control of the people and the people alone. The president would be devoted entirely to state matters and would not be influenced by party associates or spend every minute of his tenure with party associates in order to prepare for the next elections.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.