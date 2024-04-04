Liberia: Cultural Icon Princess Fatu Gayflor Meets Pres. Boakai

Liberia's revered international cultural icon, Princess Fatu Gayflor, has met with President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to congratulate him on his election to the nation's highest seat.

The Executive Mansion said through a press release that the meeting was held on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, at the Executive Mansion in Monrovia.

"She paid a courtesy call to the President to congratulate him on his election and make it known that she fully supports his Government's agenda on culture and tourism," the Executive Mansion said.

During the meeting, Princess Fatu Gayflor said she is deeply concerned about the current state of promoting culture in Liberia.

She expressed her disappointment with the demolition of the Kendeja Cultural Village years ago, which was supposed to be relocated and rebuilt.

Princess Gayflor emphasized that more needs to be done to promote the nation's culture and enhance its tourism industry.

President Boakai welcomed Madam Gayflor and expressed appreciation for her efforts to promote Liberia's image.

He underscored the importance of Liberians embracing and taking pride in their culture and urged Princess Gayflor to continue championing the advancement of traditional values and practices.

President Boakai assured the gifted Liberian Singer and the Liberian people of his unwavering commitment to uplifting the country's cultural endowments and boosting its hospitality industry.

Accompanying Princess Fatu Gayflor on her visit with the President were Mr. Kekura M. Kamara, the well-known character Malawala-Balawala of the erstwhile Flomo Theater Show, and Mr. Kollie N. Ballah, son of the late Peter Ballah (Flomo) also of the Peter Ballah Show.--Press release