Gambia: MOH, Partners Commemorate World TB Day

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and stakeholders recently joined commemorations marking World TB Day at a ceremony held at Farato Health Center, West Coast Region (WCR).

The theme for this year's celebration was 'Yes! We can end TB'. The event brought together different health officials, experts, and members of the WHO among others.

Addressing the gathering, Alpha Khan, deputy Director of NAS, disclosed that tuberculosis often overshadowed by health crises, continues to pose a significant threat to public health particularly in communities already burdened by poverty, inadequate healthcare and other infectious disease.

"As officials of the National response to HIV and Aids we stand by the TB programme with a sense of urgency and determination as tuberculosis remains the leading cause of death among people living with HIV, highlighting the intersectionality of these two diseases and the need for comprehensive integrated approaches to address them."

He affirmed that investment in research, healthcare infrastructure an community outreach programme are essential to curb the spread of TB and save lives.

"We must also recognize the disproportionate impact of TB on marginalized communities including people living with HIV, prisoners, migrants and individuals living in overcrowded and unsanitary condition. Addressing TB requires a multifaceted approach that address social determinants of health, promote equity and ensures access to quality health care for all."

Momodou Gassama, WHO Health Promoter Specialist, on behalf of Dr Matshidiso Moeti, HO Regional Director for Africa disclosed that the 72nd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa in Lome, Togo, in 2022 ignited a powerful movement toward ending tuberculosis (TB).

He revealed that the WHO African Region supports their member states' fight against TB in Africa by setting strategic directions, developing monitoring tools, like the African TB scorecard with the African Union, and ensuring progress towards the End TB Strategy.

Wandifa Samateh, Programme Coordinator expressed that TB remains a pressing public health concern worldwide and The Gambia is no exception.

He also renewed his institution's commitment to combating tuberculosis to be able to achieve their shared goal of ending this devastating disease.

"It is imperative that we acknowledged the gravity of this challenge and recognize the concerted efforts required to address it effectively. With an estimated 10 million people falling ill with TB annually and 1.3 million lives lost to the disease in 2022 alone, the urgency of our commitment cannot be overstated."

He assured that the Ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to providing comprehensive TB services to all individuals, irrespective of nationality, and socio-economic status.

Dr. Abdou K Sillah, Research Clinician TB Research Platform at MRCG Unit, The Gambia, expressed similar sentiments.