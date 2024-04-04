Gambia: Senegalese Customs Seizes 91.84kg Cocaine Worth 7 B CFA

4 April 2024
The Point (Banjul)

The mobile customs brigade of Koumpentoum (est) has seized 91.84 kg of cocaine valued at over 7 billion FCFA francs and arrested two foreign nationals, the Senegalese customs authorities announced on Sunday.

The incident occurred with two vehicles of the same make and model (...) bearing the foreign registration plates, confirms the Customs Public Relations Office in a first-hand communication to the APS.

Road control agents on the Tambacounda-Koumpentoum axis arrested a first vehicle without permission to discover "42 cocaine plates lined up in a cache made in the vehicle's trunk", according to the same source.

She reports that, in the course of the same operation, a second vehicle containing "40 cocaine tablets were intercepted after a course of just over 30 kilometres".

"The value of the stolen drug is estimated at 7 billion 347 million FCFA. "The two conveyers of foreign nationalities are in watchful eye", the text says.

