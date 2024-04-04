Gambia: Police Impound Over 50 Vehicles

Police have impounded over 50 vehicles that failed to comply with motor traffic regulations as well as others identified as not roadworthy.

The operation was spearheaded by Mobile Traffic Unit of The Gambia Police Force.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Lamin King Colley, Commissioner of The Gambia Police Force, said the operation started on 25 March, adding it is prompted by a wave of motor traffic accidents claiming the lives of many Gambians and critically injuring others.

"So far we have impounded 50 vehicles in Brikama station and 18 at Madina Salang Dinoto," he disclosed.

He said it is also a reaction to the fatal accident that happened in Kiang last Thursday which claimed the lives of six, with thirteen critically injured.

"Most of the vehicles involved in accidents especially on fatalities, some of them would just abscond on a term called "hit and run," the Police Commissioner said.

"And people around that area cannot fish them out because normally they are without number plates."

Commissioner Colley explained that all the motor vehicles impounded have one number plate only; either in front or at the back which is contravening section 25 (a) of the Motor Traffic Act.

"The penalty attached to those flouting this act is to pay a fine of not more than D20,000 and not less than D10,000 in default to serve two years imprisonment with hard labour," he clarified.

"The Act also said that the police shall keep the vehicle under its custody unless and until the vehicle number remains fixed and the person should pay D100 to the police."

He said all vehicles impounded will not leave the stations without number plates, adding that the vehicle owners will be arraigned before a court or given a mandatory fine for breaking the motor traffic act.

He vowed to continue the operations until all vehicle owners act accordingly.

"Whether you are a government, political, security among other vehicle owners; you will face equal penalties if you fail to obey the regulations," King Colley reaffirmed.

Deputy spokesperson of the Police, Modou Musa Sisawo, called on stakeholders to collaborate and eliminate road accident by complying with traffic rules.

According to provisional police data, 1,210 accidents were registered in the country in 2023 with 148 people losing their lives - representing an increase in the fatalities from road traffic accidents.

The Gambia is ranked 8th in the world among countries with the highest records of road casualties.