Nigeria: Why We Detained Bobrisky - EFCC

The EFCC has shared more details of popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky's arrest and detention.

The spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the crossdresser's detention to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday morning.

Mr Oyewale said Bobrisky was arrested for naira mutilation.

He said: "Yes, he's with us in our Lagos State Command. I want to confirm to you that he's in our custody for currency mutilation and abuse of naira.

"We are investigating him, and he will be charged to court."

The crossdresser was invited by the EFCC on Tuesday but turned himself in on Wednesday.

A source at the agency said the crossdresser was captured on video spraying wads of Naira at the premiere of Eniola Ajao's 'Beasts of Two Worlds' movie.

Bobrisky had been in the news in the last few weeks for his infamous 'Best Dressed Female' award at the 'Beast of Two World' premiere in Lagos and for his spat with Portable.

Investigation begins

The Anti-Graft agency would later share more details of the controversial crossdresser's detention on its social media handles on Thursday afternoon.

The operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC said they have commenced an investigation of Bobrisky for allegedly spraying Naira notes.

The EFCC said it invited the 31-year-old following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju, produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on 24 March 2024.

The statement read: Investigation also revealed that he had committed the alleged offence at other event centres and parties at different times.

Following the invitation by the Commission, he arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC on the morning of Wednesday for interrogation and volunteered his statements.

They added that Bobrisky will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Bobrisky's detention is reminiscent of an actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was convicted for spraying and stepping on new Naira notes at a friend's wedding in Lagos.

She was arrested on 1 February 2023 after a video clip showing her spraying some new Naira notes at a wedding in Lekki, Lagos State, on 28 January 2023, went viral on social media platforms.

On 2 February, the trial judge, Chukwujekwu Aneke, sentenced her to six months imprisonment but with an option of a N300,000 fine, according to a statement by Mr Oyewale, EFCC's spokesperson.