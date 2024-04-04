Nigerian Air Force Announces 60th Anniversary Date, Activities

The Nigerian Air Force's 60th anniversary with the theme, 'Nigerian Air Force at 60: Leveraging Strategic Partnerships in Aerospace Innovations for Regional Security'.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it will mark its 60 years of steadfast service in the defence of Nigeria's territorial integrity with a series of activities including a research and development competition and medical outreaches.

According to the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet, an air vice marshal, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the anniversary celebration would hold from 14 to 25 May.

Mr Gabkwet said the event would include an international conference and exhibition, as well as the third edition of the African Air Forces Forum on 23 and 24 May in Abuja.

Chiefs of Air Staff from other countries, prominent figures in the defence, aviation and aerospace industries, as well as other stakeholders are expected to grace the occasion, he added.

Mr Gabkwet said that the event, with the theme, 'Nigerian Air Force at 60: Leveraging Strategic Partnerships in Aerospace Innovations for Regional Security,' would be used to foster dialogue and cooperation towards advancing aviation capabilities across the continent.

He added that the anniversary celebration would culminate with a Ceremonial Parade and Aerial Display at the NAF Base, Kaduna on 25 May.

The NAF spokesperson said there would be a special session in honour of NAF's fallen heroes and veterans, in addition to combat sports and the flying-out of some recently senior officers.