Nigeria: EFCC to Arraign Bobrisky for Alleged Money Laundering, Other Offences

Bobrisky was detained at the EFCC Lagos office on Wednesday.

The EFCC will arraign the controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, on a six-count charge on Friday bordering on money laundering and other offences.

The spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the crossdresser's detention to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Mr Oyewale said Bobrisky was arrested for naira mutilation.

Bobrisky will appear before Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday.

EFCC Prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo, alongside seven other lawyers, filed the charges against Bobrisky.

The initial four counts relate to Naira abuse, while the remaining two counts involve alleged money laundering.

Counts

Details of the counts, as contained in a statement issued by EFCC, are presented below.

"Bobrisky, in the first count, is alleged to have tampered with the sum of N400,000 by spraying the same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

"The offence was committed on 24 March 2024 and is contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

"In count two, Bobrisky, between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu, also tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

"In count three, Bobrisky, in December 2023 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja also sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing.

"Count four also accused Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island.

"In count five, Bobrisky, while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between 1 September 2021 and 4 April 2024 in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express), within which period the total sum of N127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.

"In count six, Bobrisky is also accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53 million was paid into the company's account, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6(1)(a), and Section 19(1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act."

Similar case

Bobrisky's case is similar to that of actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was convicted for spraying and trampling on new Naira notes during a friend's wedding in Lagos.

Ms Omoseyin was apprehended on 1 February 2023 after a viral video depicting her actions at a wedding in Lekki, Lagos State, on 28 January 2023.

On 2 February, Judge Chukwujekwu Aneke sentenced her to six months in prison, with the option of paying a fine of N300,000, as stated by Mr Oyewale, spokesperson for the EFCC.