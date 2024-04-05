Africa: Ghana Ranks 1st in West Africa, 5th in Africa On World Economics Governance Index

4 April 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD

Ghana has been ranked the 1st West African country by the World Economics Research based in London, the United Kingdom. Ghana gained 61.7 points on the World Economics Governance Index.

On the African continent, Mauritius ranked 1st on the index, followed by Namibia, South Africa, Botswana and Ghana in the 5th position.

On the global space, Denmark, Norway, Finland, New Zealand and Sweden ranked 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively. Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, Luxembourg, Canada, Germany, Iceland Estonia, Australia and the United Kingdom follow.

Ghana is 48th on the rankings as the West African nation edges out countries like Argentina, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brazil, Senegal, Malawi, Indonesia, India, Tunisia, Cote d'Ivoire, United Arab Emirates, Benin, Rwanda, Kenya, Morocco, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Turkey, Egypt, amongst other countries.

World Economics has gathered together key indicators for governance. Data is ranked on a 0-100 scale where 0 = bad and 100 = as good as it gets.

Governance in these countries is assessed via indexes on corruption perception, rule of law, press freedom and political rights. The index gives equal weight to all the four criteria stated above.

To help investors assess risks in relation to Governance, World Economics produces a continuously revised global Index, to bring together crucial aspects of Governance that collectively measure countries in relation to rule of law, press freedom, political rights, and corruption.

Europe leads the way with 87% of countries attaining Good (as rated A or B) levels of Governance. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Africa data suggests only 11% of countries can be considered as having good governance, with Ghana being ranked 1st, 5th and 48th on the West Africa, Africa and World indexes respectively.

