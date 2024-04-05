Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Reshuffles Regional Ministers

4 April 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has undertaken the following changes to the regional composition of his government.

Effectively, immediately, the Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu, will assume the role of Upper West Regional Minister. Similarly, the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, will become the new Upper East Regional Minister.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the Presidency said, "these changes are part of President Akufo-Addo's ongoing efforts to ensure effective governance across the country and has tasked the Ministers to work tirelessly to promote the welfare and development of the people of Upper West and Upper East regions, respectively."

