Nigeria: Navy Uncovers Building Used for Illegal Fuel Depot in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has uncovered a building at number 3 Silver Bird road, Ilasun area of Lekki, Lagos, used as an illegal fuel depot.

Consequently, five persons, including the suspected leader of the syndicate have been arrested in connection with the illegal activities.

The Commander , NNS Beecroft, Commodore Rafiu Oladejo who made the disclosure yesterday, while briefing journalists at the NNS Beecroft command, Apapa, said the arrest was made on Tuesday, April 2,2023.

He said 65,000 litres of Automotive Gasoline was recovered in the illegal depot.

According to Commodore Oladejo, "the discovery of the illegal fuel depot was sequel to credible intelligence received by NNS BEECROFT on suspicious activities taking place at Elegushi beach. This necessitated the deployment of NNS BEECROFT Quick Response Team to the location which resulted in the discovery and arrest of the suspects.

" The illegal fuel depot contains eight storage tanks of 50,000 litres capacity each, laden with about 57,000 litres of AGO; a Tanker laden with about 7,000 litres; a bus with 30 jerry cans laden with about 1,500 litres. The total product discovered is about 65,000 litres of AGO which is estimated to be about 89 Million Naira based on the current price of AGO (₦1,350)".

He further explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects possibly got the products through pipeline vandalism, illegal vendors at sea as well as other illegal means along the coastline.

He said, " NNS BEECROFT will not relent in its efforts to pursue oil thieves and other criminal elements as directed by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu".