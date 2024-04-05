Nigeria: 'I Didn't Tell Anyone I Contracted STDs From My Late Husband', Mohbad's Widow Contradicts Sister

Wunmi, the widow of popular late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has said she did not tell anybody that she contracted sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) from her husband during his lifetime.

Mohbad's widow made this known on her Instagram post on Thursday in reaction to the video of her sister, Karimot, that she, Wunmi, suffered several infections while married to Mohbad.

While defending Wunmi against her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, on his insistence on the paternity test of their son, Karimot insinuated that Mohbad was promiscuous, making his wife use several antibiotics to deal with infections she contracted.

Karimot further said Mohbad's father was aware of the matter as Wunmi went to go and complained to him about it.

She said, "So at this point, Josy! You're shouting about Wunmi. Now, let's talk about the number of antibiotics Wunmi was using in your son's house. Let's talk about the number of infections Wunmi contracted in your son's house. Just because I was silent didn't mean I couldn't talk about them.

"Do you want me to talk about the number of infections Wunmi contracted from your son and the antibiotics she had been using to treat the infections?

"You've been victimising this lady for over seven months now, saying she has been sleeping around. Whereas you knew about the afflictions she was subjected to with infections she got from your son."

Reacting to her sister's claims, Wunmi said nothing like that happened, urging Nigerians to help in protecting the memory of her late husband, whose mysterious death has opened a can of worms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wunmi wrote, "Dear all, I would like to appreciate everyone that has stood by my son and I. You are the reason we are still breathing in this trying moment.

"I would like to urge you all to please preserve the lovely memory of my husband. My husband was a good and loving man and I would marry him over and over again.

"I have never personally at any time told anyone that my husband gives me STDs, belonged to a cult, on drugs, and neither have I told anyone he beats me.

"I know you all love me and want to defend Liam and I, we truly appreciate it. I'm alive to take the blame, pressure, accusations and curses.... sadly, my husband can't defend himself. I love my husband, even in death I still honour him. If you love me, please respect the memory of my husband. My own Nigga, my defender, the shoulders I lean on, my friend, my Ilerioluwa is a GOOD MAN. He was good to us, his family and friends.

"Liam, our Son would grow up to read and see everything about his father (llerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba) and I want him to be proud of his father's legacy. Thank you very much again for your unwavering love towards Mobhad, Liam, and I. God bless you more and more. Yours sincerely, Wunmi."