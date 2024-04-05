Nigeria: Did Davido Just Acquire a Private Jet?

At exactly 5:57pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024, music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, tweeted, "Bombardier 7500 Tear Rubber".

The tweet has been retweeted over 3,5000 times and has had over 650,000 views as of the time of this report.

However, majority of those commenting about the artist's tweet have been congratulating him for acquiring the aircraft.

Tweeting under @justtruth001, a fan of Davido with the name, Truth, released a video of the supposed newly acquired private jet.

He captioned it "An Inside Look In Davido's $80 Million Dollar Private Jet."

The 35 seconds video showed the interior, cockpit, and other features of the luxury item.

While many trooped to social media to congratulate Davido, a user wondered why the musician could not have done it quietly.

"You too dey make noise. Can't you just buy it quietly without noise?" the social media user simply identified as Jess asked.

Cubana Chief Priest, socialite and entertainer, who is a member of Davido's 30 Billion Gang asked some Twitter users to drop their account details for a token in celebration of the jet.

But curiously, Davido has not clarified if he truly acquired the wonder piece or just teasing his fans.