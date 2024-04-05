Nigeria: Niger-Delta Group Commends Tinubu's Appointment of Otuaro As Amnesty Boss

The Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of renowned Nigerian scholar and activist, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, as the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The group in a press statement in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by its spokesman, Comrade Abalagha Adawari says, the appointment of Otuaro comes at a crucial time for the region.

"We strongly believe that Dr. Otuaro's extensive experience and dedication to the development of the Niger-Delta make him the ideal candidate for this role. Dr. Otuaro's appointment as amnesty boss is a welcome development. Over the years, he has tirelessly advocated for the progress and emancipation of our region. His wealth of experience will undoubtedly be instrumental in driving positive change and advancing the objectives of the amnesty office."

"We would like to emphasize that President Tinubu's choice of Dr. Otuaro underscores his commitment to the development of the Niger-Delta and his ability to identify competent individuals. We urge troublemakers and those who seek to disrupt the work of the amnesty office to refrain from targeting Dr. Otuaro. The task before him demands undivided attention and support, not unnecessary distractions."

"In light of this appointment, we call upon the people of the Niger-Delta to unite behind Dr. Otuaro as he works to fulfill the mandate of the amnesty office."

Comrade Adawari said, the Presidential Amnesty Programme was established with the aim of rehabilitating and reintegrating ex-Niger Delta militants into society after undergoing skills and vocational training, hence, It is imperative that the Niger-Delta People rally together to ensure its success.

The Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition appreciates President Tinubu's vision in appointing Dr. Otuaro and remains committed to supporting efforts that will bring sustainable development to the Niger-Delta region.