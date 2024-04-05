Liberia: Sen. Dopoh Wants Delaware State to Support Liberia's Development

River Gee County Senator Francis Saidy Dopoh has expressed deep interest in fostering stronger ties between the United States and Liberia, seeking support for Liberia's efforts to promote development and prosperity for its citizens.

He spoke at the just-ended UN Women 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW 68) Assembly in New York.

At the assembly, Dopoh thanked Senator Marie Pickney and the senators of the state of Delaware.

He appreciated them allowing him to stand in their chambers at short notice on behalf of the Liberian Senate, led by the first elected female President Pro-tempore, Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, and the Liberian Government.

In his speech, Dopoh recalled the profound historical connection between the two nations and sought support for initiatives to bolster this relationship.

Founded in the early 19th century by freed African-American slaves and free-born African-Americans, Dopoh said Liberia stands as a testament to the shared heritage between the two countries.

He explained that the founding fathers of Liberia, inspired by the ideals of freedom and democracy espoused by America's founding fathers, established a nation in West Africa that sought to provide sanctuary and opportunity for those who had suffered under slavery.

Senator Dopoh indicated that their vision and courage in establishing Liberia contributed to the liberation of countless individuals and paved the way for the advancement of democratic principles on the African continent.

Based on the historical connection, Dopoh said they must continue strengthening the nation's bonds.

"One crucial aspect of this endeavor is supporting Liberia's efforts to promote development and prosperity for its citizens," he said.

"The recent 2022 census for Liberia underscores the importance of addressing the country's socio-economic challenges and advancing its growth agenda."

With a population that reflects its diverse cultural heritage and a youthful demography, Dopoh stated that Liberia stands at a pivotal moment in its history.

He detailed that with a population of 5.2 million in Liberia, 49.6% are females, and a youthful population of about 70%, accounting for 73% unemployment of its youthful workforce.

He urged members of the Delaware State Senate to help champion initiatives that support Liberia's development priorities and foster collaboration between the two nations.

He said the support could include increased assistance for education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment programs that aim to uplift Liberians and create opportunities for sustainable growth.

He also sought support for the new Liberian Government's ARREST Agenda, which stands for Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

"We are grateful to the people of the United States of America, we cherish this relationship, and we are confident that you will continue to support Liberia," he said.