Liberia: Bong Lawmaker Requests Notice From MFDP Before Implementing De-Harmonization Plan

Bong County District#5 Representative, Eugene J.M. Kollie, has written House Speaker, Fonati Koffa, requesting the appearance of Finance and Development Planning Minister, Boima Kamara before that honorable body to provide clarity on government's planned De-harmonization initiative.

The Liberian government through the Civil Service Agency has resolved on a plan to De-Harmonize Civil Servants' salaries, which was harmonized as a result of a policy by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led Government.

The Bong County lawmaker presented his letter to Speaker Koffa on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during the 1st extraordinary Day sitting of the 1st Session of the House of Representatives of the 55th Legislature.

In his communication to the House Speaker, Rep. Kollie argued that the welfare and benefits of civil servants should be a priority to any government and therefore, the plan needs to align with the current draft fiscal budget.

Rep. Kollie who chairs the House's Committee on Lands, Mines, Energy, Natural Resources and Environment further emphasized in his communication that the welfare of government workers especially civil servants needs to be of great concern to their lawmakers who are directly representing their interest.

Rep. Kollie's letter places special emphasis on health workers and teachers amongst others, who he thinks must be positively affected.

Meanwhile Rep. Kollie's communication has been received and sent to the house's joint committee on Ways, Means, Finance & Development Planning and Public Accounts and Expenditures to act promptly since the 2024 draft fiscal budget was under scrutiny at the time of the communication.

The motion to receive and forward the communication to the requisite committee was proffered by Nimba County District #2 Representative, Nyan Flomo.