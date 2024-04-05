Liberia: Coalition for Justice in Liberia Commends President Joseph Boakai for Establishing War and Economic Crimes Court

press release

Washington — The Coalition for Justice in Liberia (CJL) has commended Liberian President Joseph Boakai's decision to establish a war and economic crimes court in Liberia. President's Boakai's declaration comes after years of advocacy by the CJL and other human rights organizations.

Establishing a war and economic crimes court in Liberia has been a long-standing demand of the CJL, its Liberian affiliates and international human rights organizations. When established, the court will prosecute those who are most responsible for committing war crimes, atrocities, and economic crimes during the Liberian Civil Wars. The Liberian Civil Wars began in December 1989 and ended in 2003, with the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Accord, in Accra, Ghana.

The CJL believes that the court will give victims of Liberia's Civil Wars a long-delayed opportunity to hold perpetrators accountable. Additionally, the court will provide a platform for victims to tell their stories and seek redress. As CJL has consistently maintained, the court will serve as a deterrent against future perpetrators of crimes against humanity and will aid Liberians in their ongoing quest to end injustice in Liberia.

The CJL expressed gratitude to President Boakai for mustering the courage to hear the cry for justice from the victims of war crimes in Liberia. At this critical juncture, the Liberian President's position on the establishment of a war and economic crimes court for Liberia demonstrates the current Liberian Government's commitment to honoring Liberia's treaty obligations, upholding the rule of law, and promoting accountability in the country.

While CJL embraces President Boakai's commitment to the establishment of a war and economic crimes court for Liberia, they believe that the international community must promptly support this effort. To this end, CJL calls on the international community to provide the necessary financial, legal expertise and other crucial supports needed to implement the operations of the new court.

CJL says it remains committed to working with the Government of Liberia and other stakeholders to ensure that the war and economic crimes court is established in Liberia. The coalition urged all Liberians to support this initiative, and to work towards achieving justice for victims of war crimes in Liberia.