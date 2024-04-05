Liberia: LERC Commissioner-Designate Amara Kamara Underscores the Critical Importance of Electricity At Confirmation Hearing

Monrovia — During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Lands, Mines, Energy, Mineral Resources, and Environment, Mr. Amara M. Kamara, the designated Commissioner of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), underscored the critical importance of the energy sector in driving sustained economic progress and societal advancement in Liberia.

Kamara articulated that access to dependable and affordable energy is not only a basic right for Liberians but also a catalyst for industrialization, investment attraction, and job creation. He emphasized how energy availability facilitates business operations, fuels technological innovation, and elevates living standards by supporting crucial services like healthcare and education.

Furthermore, Kamara stressed that a robust energy infrastructure is indispensable for enhancing productivity, promoting value-added production, and fostering economic diversification in Liberia. He emphasized that prioritizing investment in the energy sector is imperative for unlocking Liberia's potential, fostering sustainable development, and enhancing the overall well-being of its citizens.

Addressing the current challenges in Liberia's electricity supply, Kamara acknowledged the shortcomings of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), which have led to a decline in public trust regarding the LERC's regulatory capabilities. If confirmed, Kamara pledged to restore public confidence in the LERC by holding the LEC accountable for commercial losses and ensuring improved performance.

Kamara outlined a comprehensive strategy encompassing short-, medium-, and long-term goals to address Liberia's energy needs. This includes collaborating with the Ministry of Mines and Energy to bolster power imports, resolve legacy debts, and honor ongoing obligations. He also committed to implementing measures to combat power theft, enhance metering and distribution systems, and strengthen legal frameworks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the medium term, Kamara promised to secure government support and engage donors to align efforts with priority areas. He emphasized the importance of assessing the impact of tariffs on consumers to ensure fairness and advocated for local business investment in the energy market.

Looking towards the future, Kamara pledged to pursue energy independence and environmental sustainability by prioritizing renewable energy sources. He highlighted initiatives to engage Independent Power Producers and explore projects like the St. Paul River Dam/Reservoir to augment energy generation capacity and stimulate industrial growth.

Drawing from his personal experiences growing up in post-war Liberia, Kamara expressed a heartfelt commitment to ensuring that future generations do not endure similar hardships. He envisioned a Liberia where every household has access to reliable electricity, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the current energy crisis to catalyze positive change and assert Liberia's energy sovereignty.