Liberia: Rights Activist Wants U.S.$10 Million Allocated to Youth Development and Tvet

Monrovia — Jeremiah Swen, the founder of the Alliance for Transitional Justice - Liberia, has strongly criticized the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for its meager budget allocation to youth development, vocational education, and sports, among other critical areas.

The Ministry of Finance's proposed allocations for 2024, covering programs such as youth development, empowerment, sports, vocational education, the National Cadet Program, and the National Youth Service Program, amount to a combined total is far less, according to Swen.

Swen, speaking at an event organized by Youth United for Sustainable Development to mark the conclusion of International Women's Month, expressed deep concern over the minimal funding allocated to crucial sectors. He emphasized the inadequacy of allocating just US$4,000.00 to the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (technical education), US$0 to the National Cadet Program, US$258 to the Table Tennis Federation, US$3,400 to the Amputee Federation, US$246.00 to Youth Women and Children Advocacy, and US$538.00 to the Liberia Scout and Guide Associations, while noting a significant increase of US$23.6 million in the Ministry of Finance's overall budget.

Swen condemned this allocation strategy, labeling the Minister of Finance and his deputies as detrimental to Liberia's progress, accusing them of hindering the nation's development.

"This is shameful and a well calculated plot aimed at engendering the survival of Liberia... The Minister of Finance and his deputies are the worst cancer and vultures with clear motive of destroying our Republic. Julius Iscariots!" Swen said in a harsh tone.

The Ministry did not respond to a FrontPage Africa's inquiry.

Swen called upon the 55th Legislature to redirect US$10 million from the Ministry of Finance's surplus funds towards initiatives for youth empowerment, combating gender-based violence (GBV), addressing drug proliferation and abuse, and supporting early childhood programs.

'Prioritize inclusion'

Swen highlighted the urgent need for inclusive policies to reduce inequality and empower marginalized groups, particularly women and girls. He stressed the importance of collective action in advocating for gender inclusion and addressing pressing social and economic challenges faced by girls and young women.

He noted that the Liberian nation is obligated to usher a robust policy-program initiative tackling the alarming inequality and abuses face by young girls and women beginning with the reprioritization of national development and fiscal budget - ensuring that the national budget is gender and youth sensitive and focused.

He said women and young girls' self-awareness and self-led development in no way can absolutely upset the current daunting challenges that undercut their potential. The current drafted budget before the 55th Legislature must factor a realistic and achievable fiscal allocation.

'Fight SGBV'

Sexual and Gender based violence in Liberia was a major issue of concern as Liberia celebrates International Women's Month in March.

Liberia's 2020 Demographic and Health Survey found that 60% of women aged 15-49 had experienced physical violence, including 33% who had experienced such violence in the 12 months before the survey. The survey also highlights the underreporting of rape and other forms of GBV, which are often seen as family matters.

Swen, who serves as Co-Chairperson for the Civilian Compliant Board and Lead Member of the Ambassador's Council of Youth Advisors to the US Ambassador, called for an increase fiscal allocation to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection directly addressing the decentralization and functionality of existing SGBV One Stop Centers, provide budgetary support to Women-led CSOs to expand awareness and education on SGBV, capacity building report gathering and preservation of evidence, and victims/survivors support program including psychosocial counseling, treatment, community reintegration program.

Regarding the fight against GBV, Swen underscored the interplay between drug abuse and the prevalence of such violence in Liberia. Swen blamed the prevalence of SGBV in Liberia to the rise and uncontrolled impacts of drug and substance proliferation and abuse, and the lack of stronger fiscal support towards youth and gender programs.

He proposed stringent measures, including alcohol and substance-free zones near schools, age verification checks at establishments serving alcohol, and stronger enforcement of laws against drug trafficking.

He called for tackling of youth vulnerability and addictions to preventing any additional lives from being ruined by drugs and substances.

"Schools and all public places be absolutely considered alcohol and substance free, all bars, night club, Casino, drinking spot, and video clubs in close proximity of school campuses be closed up to 5:00 P.M and that young people below 20 years should not be entitled to purchase alcoholic beverages."

In addition, all bars, clubs, casinos, hotels and drinking spots should request for Citizens ID Card, Driver License, Passport and Voter Registration identification to verify the age of a young person prior to his/her admittance in their premises, and or the purchase of beverages. Violators shall bear the same weight of the law as considered for drug traffickers in reference to the Drug and Substance Control Act, he said.

In his address, Swen urged women and young girls to prioritize their goals, embrace self-empowerment, and collaborate effectively to achieve success and make a lasting impact on society.

"Young people you are assets and not liabilities. You are the brain-trust, power stations and most powerful resources of this nation. Liberia emerging leaders are unprocessed gold that only request the adequate investment to shine like gold. You are not followers, but an inclusive part of this ongoing reform process and holistic development framework. There is no sustainable reconciliation and development when the process is not gender, youth led and focused."

He encouraged them to dream big, persevere through challenges, and remain steadfast in pursuing their aspirations, emphasizing that history remembers those who dare to dream and act to turn their visions into reality.