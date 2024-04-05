Nigeria: NFF Condoles With Segun Odegbami Over Son's Death

The Nigeria Football Federation has commiserated with legendary former footballer and Nigeria captain, Dr. Olusegun Odegbami, on the death of his son, Oluwagbeminiyi Odegbami.

The legend himself, who was the top scorer at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations as Nigeria won their first title, made the sad news public on Thursday, when he announced that the young man passed away last Friday.

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, empathised with the 1980 AFCON Cup winner.

"The death of a son is perhaps the worst thing that can happen to any living parent. It is with a deep sense of sorrow that we commiserate with Dr. Olusegun Odegbami. This must be a very tough period for him.

"I remember the passion with which our former captain traversed the whole of Cote d'Ivoire covering the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year, and his palpable passion and fervour any time he had the opportunity to speak with the Super Eagles' players.

"He believed strongly in the team and wanted it to win the trophy. I know how disappointed he was that we lost in the final match," Dr. Sanusi said through the statement.

The NFF scribe said the Federation and the entire Nigerian football fraternity have been praying for the repose of the soul of Oluwagbeminiyi since the unfortunate news broke on Wednesday.

"We are in grief. Dr. Odegbami is a great friend, apart from being a legend of the Nigeria game and a former captain of Nigeria," he added.

He added that the Federation marvel at the ex-international's unflagging love and zest for the Nigerian game.

"We pray that God gives him the fortitude to pull through these difficult moments and also grant the departed young man eternal rest," the NFF prayed.