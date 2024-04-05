Liberia: AML Workers Union Leadership Sworn in

When you are making decisions, be mindful that you are not making decisions only in the interest of the employees; you're making decisions in the interest of the management as well. Without the management, without AML, you will not have employees,"

The new leadership-elect of the ArcelorMittal Liberia Worker's Union has been inducted into office, with cautions to remain courteous, constructive, and tolerant in its engagement with the management.

At a well-attended ceremony on March 20 in Yekepa, representatives of AML, the United Worker's Union of Liberia, and the Ministry of Labour were all cohesive in their advice to the union's leadership, urging them to make use of the law and consider striking as the last action after every effort is exerted and exhausted.

Opening the remarks, Patience Jordan Kargbah, Human Resource Business Partner in Yekepa, noted, "As you join the ranks of the leadership of the union, I urge you to take advantage of every opportunity to serve. The union and the management are one body. They work together in the interest of the workforce," Kargbah said. "The management considers the employees as its greatest asset, and that's why we endeavour as much as possible to work along with the union's leadership."

She said the management has worked closely and cooperatively with the union's leadership over the years, pushing for what will be good for the employees. "We want to use today to reconfirm our commitment to that relationship, and you can rest assured you will have our fullest support."

She further urged the leadership, reflecting on past interactions with the previous leadership, to serve with integrity, noting that they are in positions of trust. "When you are making decisions, be mindful that you are not making decisions only in the interest of the employees; you're making decisions in the interest of the management as well. Without the management, without AML, you will not have employees," she added.

Dominic J. Wreh, the Director for Trade Union Affairs and Social Dialogue at the Ministry of Labour, reminded the newly elected union officials that Trade Unionism does not mean to fight the management but to relate and coordinate to achieve their collective goals. Wreh said management and union are partners, and they become tripartite with the involvement of government into the partnership.

"Make sure to do what is right, and that will make you a perpetual leader. Be dutiful, respectful, and don't compromise the interest of workers. Respect the management and follow the chain of command in line with the Decent Work Act," Wrehsaid.

Wreh, on the other hand, urged AML Management to protect its workers by providing amenities that will motivate workers to produce, stressing, "Try to avoid problems because where there is a problem, productivity will be low."

Administering the oath, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Labour, Othello Mansuo, reminded the union's officials that they were not elected to represent themselves and their supporters but the employees regardless of support or friendship. Deputy Minister Mansuo called on them to serve with integrity and learn to dialogue rather than strike or behave unruly to the management, noting that as the management relies on employees for services, so the absence of the management and the company would mean no employment and salaries for workers. He further urged them to make use of the Decent Work Act by reading the portion that surrounds unionism and operate within the confines of the law.

Chea Romeo Brooks, Chairman of the AML Worker's Union, also expressed appreciation to the workers for electing him for the second time, promising to seek the interest of workers. Under rains of applause, Mr. Brooks said he will use his leadership and negotiation skills to ensure that all unresolved management issues are settled in the best interest of the employees and the company. He also promised to heed the pieces of advice from other stakeholders to create a satisfactory work setting at AML for a mutual relationship between management and the workers.

