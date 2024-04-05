Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appoints New CEO for GNPC

5 April 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

Joseph Abuabu Dadzie has been appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Prior to his appointment, Joseph Dadzie served as the deputy chief executive (DCE) responsible for Commerce, Strategy, and Business Development within the corporation.

Joseph Dadzie's appointment comes following the tenure of Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, who was appointed GNPC CEO in April 2022.

"Pursuant to Section 10 (2) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L. 64), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (the "Corporation") pending receipt of the required advice of the honourable Minister for Energy, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission," a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante dated Wednesday, 3 April 2024 read.

"Your appointment is effective 2nd May 2024. I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment."

"Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within 14 days of receipt of this letter Please accept the President's best wishes," the appointment letter read.

