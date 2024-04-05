Empire Groupe Presents the Second Edition of the Festival International des Arts du Bénin (FInAB) to be Held From 23 to 28 April 2024

After a successful first edition, Cotonou will be hosting the second edition of the Benin International Arts Festival (FInAB) from 23 to 28 April 2024 at the Palais des Congrès.

Cotonou, Benin, 29 March 2024 - The Empire Group, a leading event organized in Benin and the sub-region, is proud to announce the second edition of the Benin International Arts Festival (FInAB), which will take place at the Palais des Congrès in Cotonou from 23 to 28 April 2024. After a first edition that attracted over 100,000 visitors and brought together more than 200 exhibitors, the festival is back with a reinforced ambition to celebrate the wealth of African creativity. The theme of this year's event is "Identity and Multiculturalism: Impacts on Africa's Creative Cultural Industries".

Building on the exceptional success of its frst edition, this new edition promises an enriching cultural experience, without the carnival but with exclusive masterclasses in music and cinema, as well as two brand new fashion shows.

The 2024 edition will offer a unique opportunity for artists, cultural players and the general public to exchange ideas. The festival aims to exceed the number of visitors from the previous year, thanks to the presence of over 100 African artists and an exceptional programme.

On the menu: live performances and a celebration of the culinary and visual arts through the Tokp'art market. FInAB will be paying tribute to leading fgures in Beninese art and culture, including Gratien Zossou, Nel Oliver, Lolo Andoche, Kof Koko, and Kiri Kanta. Guest artists include Toofan, Bobo wè, Suspect 95, Ayodélé and Meiway, refecting the diversity of African talent. This year, FInAB is broadening its range of activities, including a radio platform and an increased presence of voice media such as podcasts, to support exchanges and the dissemination of knowledge.

Ulrich Adjovi, CEO of Groupe Empire, expresses his enthusiasm: "This new edition of FInAB focuses on exploring the synergies between tradition and modernity, the emergence of new artistic voices and the promotion of intercultural dialogue. We've calibrated the programme to provide an enriching space for dialogue between artists, cultural players and the public. FInAB emerged as a response to Benin's desire to position itself as a hub for art and culture in Africa, while stimulating the local economy and strengthening its tourism industry."

With this in mind, FInAB is fully in line with the national cultural strategy promoted by the government and supported by the vision of the President of the Republic, Patrice Talon. He sees the promotion of the arts and culture as an essential lever for Benin's economic development and influence on the international stage, and has been making vast investments in this area since 2016.

About FInAB :

The Festival International des Arts du Bénin (FInAB) is a major cultural event organized annually since 2023 to promote and celebrate the diversity and richness of African creativity. Supported by Groupe Empire, a recognized leader in events in Benin and the sub-region, FInAB is part of a drive to promote African arts. It provides a space for artists, cultural players and the general public to meet and exchange ideas. The event also aims to remedy the lack of visibility and funding for artists and creators, by offering them a platform to promote their work to professionals and individuals from different fields and several countries.

About Groupe Empire :

Empire Group is a pan-African entity active in various sectors such as entertainment, events, communication, night clubs, gaming halls, 12D cinema, catering, new technologies, hotels, and commercial representation. Founded in 2012, this dynamic group founded and led by Ulrich Adjovi operates in six African countries: Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Congo and Nigeria.





