Africa: Gender Equality Takes Center Stage at WomenLift Health Conference

An inspiring Fireside Chat featuring Rt. Hon. Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and H.E. Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania during the WomenLift Health conference in Tanzania.

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — In a momentous gathering at the WomenLift Health Conference, a powerful synergy emerged as two prominent figures in global politics came together to champion gender equality. Former Tanzanian President Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, whose decade in office significantly impacted his nation, and New Zealand's trailblazing former Prime Minister Helen Clark, the first woman elected to the role, ignited a critical dialogue on this pressing issue.

A significant gap exists between the economic rights of men and women around the world. This is evident in some countries where women can legally be paid less for doing the same work as men. According to a World Bank report titled "Women, Business and the Law 2023," very few nations guarantee complete economic equality between genders. The report highlights that only a small number of countries, just 14, offer women full legal protections in the economic sphere.

Why does gender equity in global health matters?

Millions of people around the world rely on women for essential health services. Estimates suggest that the value of women's contributions to healthcare systems exceeds US$3 trillion annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Despite this immense impact, their work is often undervalued. Women in healthcare frequently occupy lower-status positions with lower pay, and sometimes even find themselves working for free.

A new report by Global Health 50/50 finds that many global health organizations, despite their focus on health equity, lack policies supporting sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in the workplace. This is despite SRHR policies being crucial for equal opportunity, particularly for women. The report calls on the global health community to be leaders in creating inclusive workplaces that recognize SRHR as a fundamental human right and essential for promoting women's leadership within the field.

Dr. Adanna Chukwuma, Senior Director at Visa Inc., led the discussion about why it's important to include women in solving global health problems.

"In global health, it's undeniably clear that including more women in leadership positions is essential. We, the women in this field, represent every level of the healthcare system. Unlike men, we often utilize the system even when healthy, for preventative care and checkups. We're also the primary caregivers for children and make up a significant portion of the healthcare workforce, yet remain underrepresented in senior leadership roles," said Clark.

"Strong representation of women in leadership is crucial, not just in global health, but across every sector - society, economy, and decision-making," she said. "Women's lives are impacted by policies in all these areas. Without women at the decision-making table, the policies and decisions made won't adequately reflect their needs."

"During my time at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), we implemented a systematic approach to ensure women's representation in leadership positions. We mandated that all advertised positions include a qualified woman on the shortlist. We ensured decision-makers received training on unconscious bias. This training equipped them to identify and avoid inappropriate interview questions that could disadvantage female candidates. "

She added that Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon wouldn't even consider a shortlist without qualified women included. "This commitment from the top was essential for driving change," she added.

"Let me illustrate the kind of inappropriate questions women often face with a real-world example," she said. "During Jacinda Ardern's campaign for Prime Minister of New Zealand, a radio host asked, "Where are you going to have children?" This question implies that a woman's leadership is contingent on her childbearing plans. Jacinda's brilliant response, "Well, What business is that of yours ?"

Yet, the host persisted, framing it as a measure of interest in whether the Prime Minister would take time off for childcare.

"The point is, men aren't typically asked if they'll take time off for family needs. This highlights the double standard women face, where their personal lives are scrutinized in a way men are not," said Clark.

Bridging the gap

Former Tanzanian President Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete said that Tanzania has a clear policy that promotes gender equality and women's empowerment. "This is a crucial first step, as it lays the groundwork for creating opportunities," he said.

"In Tanzania, significant strides have been made towards gender equality, particularly in providing women with employment opportunities and involving them in decision-making roles. Three key factors contribute to this progress. Firstly, having a clear policy that promotes gender equality and women's empowerment is crucial, and fortunately, Tanzania has such a policy in place. Secondly, commitment from leadership, particularly from the highest office in the country, plays a pivotal role in implementing and enforcing these policies. Lastly, it's important to highlight the impact of initiatives aimed at ensuring women's representation in decision-making positions," said Kikwete.

"During my presidency, there was a lot of discussion about achieving gender parity, often referred to as the "50/50" goal. I'm proud to say that by the end of my term, we had established a national policy promoting this objective. It wasn't easy, and I don't boast, but as the first female president in our nation's history, I'm confident I played a significant role in fostering a surge in women leaders. We saw a remarkable increase in the number of women appointed to leadership positions across various sectors," he said.

"I played a crucial role in ensuring greater female representation in leadership positions. This included the landmark appointment of the country's first female Speaker of the National Assembly. While our party's dominance in the political landscape provided an opportunity, the decision to nominate a woman for Speaker was a deliberate one, not just a consequence of our majority."

Breaking barriers, inspiring potential

"The types of jobs women excel in showcase the importance of supporting their rise from middle management to top leadership," said Clark.

"As the saying goes, 'You can't be what you can't see.' If young girls never see women in top positions, how can they envision themselves there? Similarly, if men and boys never witness women in leadership roles, they might not believe women are capable," she said.

"For instance, during President Kikwete's time in office, he implemented measures to ensure a critical mass of women in parliament, which significantly impacted gender representation. This strategy can quickly achieve a critical mass of women in parliament, allowing them to demonstrate their competence," she said. " During my tenure at UNDP, we often referred to this strategy as 'agenda closure' - a last resort to ensure increased female representation."

"When more women are in prominent positions, it sets a precedent for others and helps normalize the idea of women in leadership roles. It's not just about discussing the problem; it's about taking proactive steps based on positive experiences and lessons learned," said Clark.

"In my experience as president," Kikwete echoed, "I often encountered appointment proposals dominated by male candidates. Statistics reflected this reality. To address this imbalance, I adopted a specific strategy. Whenever I received a list of potential appointees, I would first identify qualified women and prioritize them for leadership positions. The remaining positions were then filled with qualified men."

"By the end of my term, I was proud to see over 30 new female judges appointed to the bench," he said.

Some might express concerns about rapidly increasing the number of female judges. However, a strong justice system thrives on diversity and range of perspectives. Women judges bring valuable experiences and viewpoints to the bench.

"In Africa, inheritance disputes, particularly after a husband's death, can be complex and emotionally charged. Including women judges with a deep understanding of these issues can contribute to fairer and more nuanced legal solutions," he said.

"In many patriarchal societies, a woman's greatest fear can be losing her husband. Traditionally, upon his death, the husband's relatives might seize control of assets, leaving the widow vulnerable. This is why strong policies safeguarding women's inheritance rights are crucial. Educating women about their rights and empowering them to defend themselves is essential alongside legal protections."

The former president added that leaders must be committed to ensuring gender balance. "For instance, in Parliament, we aimed for 30% representation of women among parliamentarians. This commitment is necessary because, often, when women contest in constituencies, there's a tendency for voters to favor male candidates."

"We need to address the underlying societal barriers that prevent women from reaching leadership positions. Ultimately, this is not just about helping women, it's about creating a more balanced and effective government that benefits everyone," he said.