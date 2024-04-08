Nigeria: Ramadan - 9 Die, 30 Injured At Sharing of Sallah Packages

...PDP condoles families, calls for probe

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on security agencies to investigate the alleged stampede that took place in the residence of Sokoto State All Progressives Congress, APC, leader, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

The stampede took place when the senator was sharing his usual Ramadan and Sallah packages with the people in the state at his residence in the Gawon Nama area of the state metropolis.

According to an eye witness, who spoke to our correspondent in Sokoto, no fewer than nine persons died and 30 with various degrees of injuries, including security personnel who were on the ground to control the crown during the unfortunate happening.

A senior officer of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto State command, who spoke with our Correspondent, confirms that no fewer than nine people died, including an official of the command while over 30 sustained various degrees of injuries.

A statement by the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sanyinnawal, said the incident happened during the distribution of Sallah items by the former governor of the state, Senate Wamakko, in his residence.

"We at the PDP learned of the very sad and unfortunate stampede at the residence of the APC leader and Senator Representing Sokoto North senatorial district, Aliyu Wamakko, at Gawon Nama area, while sharing Sallah packages which resulted in the stampede and loss of lives with many injured.

"We wish to express our sadness over the incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who loss their lives, while praying for quick recovery of those who sustained injury as a result of the stampede.

"The PDP, however, wishes to call on security agencies to commence investigation into the matter, with a view to forestall future happening of the ugly incident.

"Our party believes that the people deserve genuine dividends of democracy, that will take them out of poverty, rather than the occasional spray of cash on the street and dehumanising exercise of sharing cheap items, devoid of safety arrangements."