Nigeria: I'm Not Leaving Labour Party, Says Peter Obi

8 April 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has reacted to media reports that following his alleged unhappiness with the leadership crisis, he may defect ahead of the 2027 election.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, through its spokesman, Benson Upah, had said the former Anambra State governor was free to leave the LP, noting that the congress would not stand in his way if he chose to leave.

Upah had said: "The right of choice is available to Mr Obi. If he chooses to leave the party, that is his preference. We can't sit in judgment over him on that. But if he chooses to remain, of course, Peter Obi is an asset any day. I rest my case on that."

But fielding questions raised by journalists in Gombe State shortly after donating a borehole to the ram market in Tike Pantami yesterday, Obi allayed fears that he might head to the Social Democratic Party, SDP, to pursue his ambition.

Obi said: "No, there is no such thing. I'm for peace, I like peace. I believe we are one people. Our concentration should be on peace, and I believe we will resolve all situations."

While reacting to a possible collaboration with former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the LP candidate said: "Well, I'm more interested now in Nigeria's success today than tomorrow.

"We are always concentrating on the election rather than what Nigerians are going through. My commitment is about Nigerians living in a better society, given a better life, and that's my concern."

Decrying the increased electricity tariff for Band A consumers by the federal government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, Obi urged stakeholders to be strategic.

"We should all think it through, see how we can provide remedy. How we can deal with it, especially as it concerns the poor areas?

"Everywhere in the world, those living in Band A areas pay more while those in rural areas are subsidised. That is how it works," Obi said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.