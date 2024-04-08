Nigerian Govt Declares Public Holidays for Eid-El-Fitri

7 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Ramadan is expected to end on Monday or Tuesday night.

The federal government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday, 9th and 10th of April, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitri festival.

Muslims worldwide celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month during which Muslims fast from dusk to dawn for 29 or 30 days.

Ramadan is expected to end on Monday or Tuesday night.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the public holidays, in a statement by his ministry on Sunday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.