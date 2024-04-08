Nigeria: Kano Lawmaker, Halilu Kundila, Is Dead

7 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Mr Kundila, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing the Shanono/Bagwai state constituency, died late on Saturday.

A member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Halilu Kundila, is dead.

Mr Kundila, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing the Shanono/Bagwai state constituency, died late on Saturday.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North Senatorial District, including Shanono Bagwai, condoled the families of the deceased in a statement.

"It is with profound sorrow that I received the news of the passing of Hon. Halilu Ibrahim Kundila, a dedicated member of the Kano State House of Assembly.

"Hon. Kundila's commitment to serving his constituents in the Bagwai/Shanono Constituency and his contributions to our state will be remembered.

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and give his family strength during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, Mr Jibrin said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the funeral prayer for Mr Kundila, 59, was held on Sunday morning, where his remains were interned at Kundila, Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.