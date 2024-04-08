Nigeria: Timini's Tweet, Nkubi's Baby, Samklef Vs Davido, Brian B's Death,Other Top Entertainment Stories Last Week

A round-up of top entertainment stories you might have missed last week

Stop burning shrines - Yul Edochie

Actor Yul Edochie warned Nigerians against burning deities and shrines.

The actor-turned-pastor on his Instagram page said white men convinced Nigerians to believe their traditions were evil to adopt theirs.

He stressed that Nigerians needed to wake up and embrace tradition since some deities acknowledged God.

The controversial pastor added that burning deities and shrines might bring perpetual evils.

Actor Timini's controversial tweet

Actor Timini Egbuson deactivated his X account after netizens dragged him for one of his old tweets.

In 2011, Timini claimed boat cruises could get University of Lagos (UNILAG) ladies into bed.

The old tweet of the actor that resurfaced online read: "UNILAG babes will off pants for you immediately you mention boat cruise. It's like magic."

Obviously embarrassed by the reactions that trailed the tweet, the fun-loving actor went off social media.

The 36-year-old actor is famous for his roles in the top-grossing 2023 movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' by actress Funke Akindele.

DNA tests signify trust issues - Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, said couples conduct DNA tests due to trust issues.

Kuti, who intervened in the DNA test controversy in the nation on his Instagram page, said men would not request DNA tests if their partners were wealthier than them.

Earlier, Seun revealed on the Valentine's edition of the TVC programme, Your View, in February that he did not believe in DNA tests.

Appearing alongside his wife, Yetunde, on the show, Seun said there was no basis for a DNA test because it was cowardly for a man to disown a child after raising them because of DNA tests.

Mohbad's widow's STD allegations

Wunmi, Mohbad's widow, denied contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) from her late husband during his lifetime.

Wunmi denied the allegations her sister, Karimot, made in a viral video wherein she (Karimot) claimed Mohbad infected her sister.

The mother-of-one on her Instagram page also revealed that Brymo's songs comforted her during her darkest days.

Wunmi gained popularity following speculations about the paternity of her son, Liam, after Mohbad's death on 12 September 2023.

Burna Boy, a great musician - 2Baba

2Baba described Burna Boy as one of the greatest music icons. He said Burna Boy's hard work and achievements spoke for themselves.

The 'African Queen' hitmaker on his Instagram page said hate or love didn't affect Burna Boy's achievements.

He wrote, "Label this as you wish, but this young man has undeniably worked hard, proven himself, and established his status as one of the greatest music icons.

"Whether you hate or love him, it won't alter the truth. Kudos to everyone involved in making this reality come to fruition."

Burna Boy, Rema shine at iHeart 2024 Music Awards

Burna Boy and Rema won awards at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in the United States, broadcast live on FOX and hosted by rapper Ludacris.

Burna Boy clinched 'Best African Music Artiste', while Rema won 'Best Collaboration of The Year' for his song 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez.

The singers joined Wizkid and Tems as the only Nigerian artists to win iHeartRadio Music awards.

Wizkid and Tems jointly won 'Afrobeats Artiste of the Year' at the 2023 awards ceremony.

Why I didn't regret supporting Peter Obi - AY Comedian

AY comedian said he doesn't regret supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the 2023 election.

The 52-year-old disclosed he supported Mr Obi because he desired improvement for Nigeria during his comedy show.

He stressed that he backed the LP candidate because his fans insisted his voice be heard.

AY, who hosted a live question and answer show with Mr Obi, was one of the celebrities who endorsed Mr Obi for president.

We've learned our lesson, release Bobrisky - Eniola Ajao to EFCC

Filmmaker Eniola Ajao begged the EFCC to release controversial crossdresser Bobrisky.

A Federal High Court in Lagos convicted Bobrisky for Naira abuse"his sentence was postponed to 19 April.

Eniola revealed on her Instagram page that Bobrisky had been supportive and should not be prosecuted because of her movie, Ã€jÃ kÃ¡jÃ¹ (Beasts of Two Worlds).

Bobrisky was involved in several controversies over the past weeks regarding his infamous 'Best Female Dressed' award at the 'Beast of Two Worlds' premiere.

My dream was to be a footballer, not a musician - Zlatan Ibile

Singer Zlatan Ibile revealed in an interview with Echo Room that his dream was to be a Spanish Liga club, FC Barcelona footballer.

Zlatan Ibile, who became famous following his collaboration with Chinko Ekun and Lil Kesh on the 2018 hit single 'Able God', said he picked interest in music when his friends played a song he recorded.

The rapper said he wasn't brilliant in secondary school, and corruption in the Nigerian football sector discouraged him from becoming a footballer.

Sade Ladipo set to remarry

Nigerian media personality Shade Ladipo revealed she was set to remarry years after her marriage to her Canada-based partner ended.

The broadcaster announced her engagement in a video shared on her Instagram page.

Earlier, in an interview with Daddy Freeze, Ladipo revealed she was open to remarriage but did not want to have children.

Bobrisky: Why everyone is guilty of same offence - Paulo Okoye

Showbiz promoter Paulo Okoye said Nigerians, including himself, were guilty as the Court convicted Bobrisky for Naira abuse.

Paulo, on his Instagram page, said Nigerians would need to report themselves to the police for Naira abuse.

He wrote: "If Bobrisky is guilty of Naira abuse, you know that over 2 million Nigerians would just go to the police station and report themselves, including me (sic)."

"Please, EFCC, forgive us. It will not happen again."

Naira Marley weighs in on Mohbad's son's DNA saga

Naira Marley weighed in on the DNA test saga between the Mohbad family and his widow, Wunmi.

In a diss song that circulated on social media, Naira Marley, accused of bullying the late singer, said paternity tests were essential to ascertain Liam's actual father.

Pressure was mounted on Wunmi to conduct a DNA test on Liam after Mohbad died on 12 September 2023.

The diss track included the lines: "DNA is needed. Who is the baby's daddy?"

Phyna calls out BBNaija organisers

BBNaija season 7 (Level Up) winner Phyna called out the organisers to pay all her prizes and money.

The reality star on her X page expressed displeasure as BBNaija resumed audition for the season 9 edition of the show without being paid all her prizes.

Phyna said she would keep mute on the matter so she wouldn't be tagged as an ungrateful being.

The 2022 reality star tweeted: "New show. The winner of season 7 didn't see all her prizes and money. Well, let me mind my business before they talk, and I have to bite their hand. It is well.

Agozi comedian apologised to Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey

Skit maker Agozi Samuel apologised to Mercy Chinwo and Nathaniel Bassey for a false paternity allegation.

Samuel and four other social media users alleged that Chinwo's son was fathered by Mr Bassey when Chinwo and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, unveiled their son's identity on social media on 29 March.

Samuel, on his Facebook page, said his motive was not to destroy Chinwo's marriage or cause depression for Mr Bassey but for monetary gain.

The paternity allegation against Chinwo by the skit maker comes barely three months after the AY comedian petitioned Delta State Police Command to arrest him for 'criminal defamation and cyberstalking' for a similar offence.

However, Mr Bassey and the couple had initiated legal actions against the social media users.

Rahama Sadua appointed iDICE Committee member

Vice President Kashim Shettima appointed Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau to the Technical Committee of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprise program (iDICE).

Shettima subsequently inaugurated Rahama and other appointees into the committee.

The actress described the appointment as a humbling experience in a post on her X page.

Rahama came to the limelight in 2013 when she joined the Kannywood movie industry with her debut film 'Gani ga Wane.'

I'm not gay- Charlyboy

Charlyboy clarified in an interview with reality star Uriel Oputa that he was not gay.

The 'Area Fada' disclosed that if he had been gay, he would have championed the fight for gay rights in Nigeria.

He acknowledged having a feminine side, which he referred to as Linda.

Charlyboy said people might sometimes get confused about his identity because many wrongly assumed he was gay.

Terry G names biggest Nigerian artistes

Terry G named Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Tems the most prominent Nigerian artists.

The 'Akpako Master' revealed this in an interview on The Honest Bunch Podcast.

Terry G said Rema, Ayra Starr, and Fireboy needed consistent production of quality works to earn their spots.

He proclaimed Burna Boy as a more prominent artiste than Wizkid and Davido.

Actor Nkubi, wife welcome first child

Nigerian actor cum on-air personality, Nkubi and his wife, Vivian, welcomed their first child.

They tied the knot in 2021. The comic star, whose real name is Nwaogu Victor, broke the news on his Instagram page.

He shared a video showing his wife's baby bump on display, with him planting a kiss on her belly, but did not disclose the child's gender.

Nkubi started his acting career as a child actor and featured in Nollywood movies such as 'Broken Dream' (2005), 'Golden Axe' (2005), 'Stupid Movie' (2015), and 'Holy Heist' (2021) and others.

Brian B's is dead

Nigerian hypeman Brian James, known as Brian B, died after battling an undisclosed ailment for years.

Nigerian media personality Do2dtun announced Brian B's death in a post on his Instagram page.

He wrote: "Goodbye Brian. We lost him. Live! Make an impact. He did in his career and the love he showed us all."

Samklef apologises to Davido

Music Producer Samklef apologised to Davido for claiming the jet the singer 'bought' belonged to his father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Samklef, on his X page, said he received backlash from Davido's associates regarding his comments on the singer's new private jet.

He tweeted: "I now realise that you never explicitly claimed to have bought a private jet; rather, you mentioned something about it being 'tear rubber.' Congratulations once again to both you and your daddy. Please accept my sincere apology for any misunderstanding.

Sincerely, from the 7th heaven."

Samklef and Davido had a fallout in 2023 when he shared a clip of Davido and his wife, Chioma, with their newborn twins leaving the hospital in Atlanta, USA.

Portable tackles Eniola Ajao on 'Best Dressed Female' award

Controversial singer Portable tackled Eniola over her decision to award the 'Best Dressed Female' to Bobrisky at her movie Ã€jÃ kÃ¡jÃ¹ (Beast of Two Worlds) premiere.

Earlier, the singer called out Bobrisky and Eniola for the award which led him to recordhis diss track 'Brotherhood'.

Portable at the meet and greet of the movie in Ikeja on Saturday, emphasised that what meant for women should not be given to men.

The 'Zazuu Zeh' crooner revealed that men shouldn't put on men's clothes, vice versa. He said Bobrisky was not a hero but a horror.