Nigeria: One Confirmed Dead, Another Missing in Taraba Flood Disaster

One person was reported killed and another missing after a flood ravaged Nguroje in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State on Saturday.

The member representing the area in the state House of Assembly, Nelson Lens, disclosed this on Sunday in Jalingo, the state capital.

He described the incident as "unfortunate," noting that it was the first of its kind in the area.

He identified the deceased as Gomma Sadiq, adding that a search was underway for the missing person.

"Apart from the victim who was killed in the flood, another person was reported missing with several houses destroyed."

He said the rain lasted many hours and has rendered many residents homeless and washed away several hectares of farmlands.

Members of the community who spoke on the incident with our reporter, pleaded with the state government and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to help the victims.

At the time of filing this report, some of the people who lost their homes had been moved to public facilities, including schools and worship centres, for refuge.

The flood occurred a few days after a windstorm destroyed many houses in Takum Local Government Area of the North-east state.