Liberia: LNBA Backs War Crimes Court Establishment

Members of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) have reaffirmed to campaign vigorously for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for justice for victims of serious abuses committed during the 14-year civil war.

They made the re-dedication on Friday, April 5 as one of several recommendations at the end of the LNBA's 2024 Assembly held recently. The Assembly has as its theme "Addressing the general question of impunity in Liberia: the implications for Liberia's rule of law system."

The LNBA in 2019 took similar steps to ensure that they support the promotion of justice through the Rule of Law and the establishment of the war and economic crimes court, but that commitment did not come to fruition.

But as a guest speaker, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, former President of the LNBA, reminded his colleagues to get it right this time by creating awareness throughout the country for the court's establishment.

"Awareness cannot be created by remaining silent," said Gongloe, standard bearer of the Liberian People's Party (LPP). "We must continue to play a leading role in advocating for the establishment of the courts."

Gongloe noted that it is time for lawyers to take a proactive approach to advocate for the rule of law through the court's establishment.

"We should not allow the momentum now existing in the country for the establishment of the war and economic crimes court, following the inaugural speech of President Joseph N. Boakai, to die," he said.

Gongloe took cue from the House of Representatives' resolution to establish the court.

"We commend our colleague, Cllr. Fonati Koffa, Speaker of the House of Representatives, for the leadership to pass a resolution for the establishment of the war and economic crimes court," Gongloe said.

He also called on Liberians and world leaders to now look to the House of Senate to concur with the House of Representatives. "The Senate must not be an obstructionist, for the second time," he urged the Senators.

Ghana's Ambassador to Liberia, Kingsford Amoako, said there is no gainsaying that the Continent has been berated by complex legal issues ranging from corruption to abuse of human rights.

"Irregular land administration systems, injustice and unfairness, inequalities in all sectors, bad governance system, poor corporate governance, and copyright infringements," he said.

According to Amoako, the majority of these complex problems and issues facing the continent can be resolved only if countries were to strengthen their legal systems, particularly Liberia.

"The Liberian justice system should not be [an] exception," the envoy urges the Liberian lawyers.

It could be recalled the chamber of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, April 2, turned orange as members protested in favor of the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, pushing for Senate approval.

In what was a rare scene, majority members, during mid-deliberation of the agenda, were seen clad in orange T-shirts and caps, kicking off a protest demanding their colleagues across the arc -- the Senate -- to concur on the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

The orange T-shirts displayed the message "War and Economic Crimes Court is a Must" and included an image of chained hands. Despite some criticism for improper attire, over 40 lawmakers stood firm in their demonstration.

However, members of the Lower House had earlier taken a more proactive step in making sure that the WECC is established. On Tuesday, 5th March 2024, during the 16th day sitting, the House's Plenary unanimously voted for the establishment of the court, which was signed by 49 Representatives and has since been sent to the Senate for concurrence.

The House's decision is unprecedented because it is the first time since the end of the senseless and deadly civil war for either of the Houses of the Legislature to act upon a Resolution for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Courts.

"Recognizing that economic crimes are the progenitor of war crimes, call for legislative action to establish an Economic Crimes Court for the swift and speedy trial of corruption and economic crimes. Attested Members of the House of Representatives hereby affix their signatures," the Resolution stated.

However, the Senate has not been as proactive as the Lower House has been. Less than 24 hours following the passage of the resolution by the Lower House, the Senate, during its March 7, sitting, referred the matter to its Judiciary and Security committees for further review-a move that comes amid clarion calls from citizens, civil society actors, and friends of Liberia in the international community for the establishment of the WECC.

The committee was mandated by the Senate plenary to seize the resolution and report in two weeks. Many believe this could cause delays to the concurrence of the resolution passed in the House of Representatives.

Unlike the House of Representatives, the Senate has been swayed by some senators raising concerns on the nature and kind of resolution, a motion filed by Maryland county Senator J. Gbleh-Bo Brown.

A growing wave of disagreement from senators on the establishment of the WECC has been seen in recent times since the Boakai administration decided to take a more proactive stance on the matter.

Some senators have expressed differing opinions on the establishment of the WECC, citing concerns about its potential impacts on Liberian society.