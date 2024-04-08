Liberia: Lawyers Pass War Crimes Court Resolution

Monrovia — Over the weekend, the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) passed a resolution unanimously to lead a robust campaign for establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court (WCC) in Liberia.

The lawyers passed the resolution at the LNBA's National Assembly as members of the Liberian Senate continue to review a resolution signed and sent by the House of Representatives about a month ago for Senators' approval.

At the end of its assembly, the LNBA read a seven-count resolution, but the key within the resolution was the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court. When the resolution was read, the entire body at the convention expressed readiness to lead the charge for the establishment of the court.

During the LNBA's 2019 assembly held in Kakata, Margibi County, most of the lawyers attending the assembly resolved to support the implementation of the erstwhile Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommendations, especially the establishment of the court.

Subsequently, the LNBA drafted a bill for the establishment of the war and economic crimes court and led an array of representatives of the Civil Society Organizations of Liberia to present 103 copies of the draft bill to members of the Legislature through the House Committee on Claims and Petitions, Representative Gonpu Kargon.

The LNBA even appeared before the Liberian Senate to persuade it to support establishing the war and economic crimes court.

Delivering the keynote address at the LNBA assembly, renowned Liberian Human Rights Lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe said as a body, the LNBA has already chosen the path to addressing the general question of impunity in Liberia.

According to him, the implication of choosing this path is that justice will prevail, and Liberia will experience sustained peace, progress, and prosperity for all.

Unfortunately, he stated that after drafting and distributing the bill, the Senate decided to obstruct the establishment of the court.

Instead, Cllr. Gongloe said the Senate passed a resolution to establish a transitional justice commission, ignoring the fact that the TRC was established by the Legislature.

"The Senate must not be an obstructionist for the second time. I call upon all members of the Bar to support this position of the bar by leading the process of creating awareness throughout the country," said Cllr. Gongloe.

"Awareness cannot be created by remaining silent. The Liberian people and the world are looking to the Senate to concur with the House of Representatives," he stated.

According to the former political leader of the Liberian People's Party (LPP), Liberians should not allow the momentum now existing in the country for the establishment of the war and economic crimes court to die.

"We commend our colleague, Cllr. Fonati Koffa, Speaker of the House of Representatives, for the leadership he demonstrated in the House of Representatives in establishing the war and economic crimes court," Cllr. Gongloe continued.

Based on Cllr. Koffa's hard work, Cllr. Gongloe indicated that the House passed a resolution to establish the war and economic crimes court.

The LNBA's 2024 Assembly was celebrated under the theme: "Addressing The General Question of Impunity in Liberia: The Implications for Liberia's Rule of Law System."

The program which lasted for two days, brought together several prominent judicial actors and lawyers including present and past justices of the Supreme Court as well as international partners and the diplomatic community.