Liberia: LIMA Formulates Multi-Year Strategic Roadmap Toward a Vibrant Maritime Sector

The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) has begun formulating a multi-year strategic plan that will guide the institution's operations over five years, 2024-2029. The process got underway on April 4, 2024, with a two-day strategic working retreat in Ganta, Nimba County, under the theme "Rethinking And Setting The Agenda for a Vibrant Maritime Sector."

Commissioner/CEO of LiMA, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., during his special remarks, said he envisions a new strategy that would seek to dedicate tasks to specific people and departments with fixed timelines and not a loose venture.

"We will be more specific about how we dedicate tasks. For example, we will know who to check on regarding a particularly targeted goal and monitor the activities. "It is not just going to be open. As we complete this strategy, we will assign tasks from time to time and do regular follow-ups. So, for the next two days, let's pay attention and take this retreat as a normal working time that must be taken seriously," he said.

He also indicated that the services and expertise of consultants with vast knowledge in maritime and strategic planning were hired to work along with LiMA's in-house technical team with the intention that there would be independent critiques of what needs to be done.

"We did not think it would be wise for us to do it ourselves because it would mean we were evaluating ourselves. We want to get the best out of this working retreat, and eventually, we will have a working document that we can run with and put hands on as a major milestone during our time at the Liberia Maritime Authority," Cllr. Lighe pointed out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commissioner Lighe mentioned that the strategic planning session is meant to build on the institution's gains and improve in areas where challenges still exist and not cast aspersion on the previous leadership. "The Liberia Maritime Authority is an enviable institution, and we must continue to bring value to it, the LiMA boss emphasized.

For the lead strategist on the multi-year document and Director of Corporate Strategy, John Cuffey, the process was necessary to ensure that the new leadership had a tailored roadmap that would guide the institution's operations with the input of every member of the senior staff. He further emphasized that the working session demonstrates that the new Commissioner is a hands-on person eager to run the institution without procrastination. "We want everyone to participate fully so that the outcome of this retreat represents the entire workforce of the Liberia Maritime Authority," Mr. Cuffey indicated.

According to him, the two-day retreat will allow the technicians to assess where the institution is and where the new leadership wants it to be in the next five (5) years and beyond. He also disclosed that several analyses would be done to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats, resource mobilization, and vision and mission for achieving the actual intent of the strategic plan. This time, we want to ensure that the outcome of this retreat is implemented.